2007 Ford Mustang
Daniel Boone Agency
For Sale in Candler, NC
You will instantly feel at home once you step into this FORD MUSTANG V6 PREMIUM COUPE. The interior of this beautiful FORD MUSTANG V6 PREMIUM COUPE is completely smoke free. We know safety is key for purchasing a vehicle. We also know that this vehicle has never been in any kind of wreck. Don't let the road dictate your drive, take control of it with this fine tuned suspension. All essential mechanical systems are in solid working order leaving you with years between any required maintenance. With no significant exterior damage, this one has been kept in quality shape over the years. The interior is in sufficient condition for a used vehicle with no major damage like tears, rips, or stains. You want the AutoCheck report, and we have it for you on this one and every other vehicle we sell. We have an optional extended warranty program available for an incredibly low price. Don't hesitate to ask. Come swing by today and check out this great deal, we are only minutes from East Flat Rock! El interior de este hermoso Honda Accord está completamente libre de humo. Sabemos que la seguridad es clave para la compra de un vehículo. También sabemos que este vehículo nunca ha estado en cualquier tipo de accidente. No deje que la carretera dicte su manejo, tome el control con la afinada suspensión de este(BODY ESP) Todos los sistemas mecánicos esenciales están en estado de funcionamiento sólido dejándolo con años entre cualquier mantenimiento requerido. Sin daño exterior significativo, éste se ha mantenido en forma de calidad en los últimos años. El interior está en condición suficiente para un vehículo usado con ningún daño importante como roturas, rasgaduras o manchas. Sabemos que usted desea un informe de AutoCheck, y lo tenemos para ti en este y cualquier otro vehículo que vendemos. Ven oscilación por hoy y echa un vistazo a esta gran oferta, ¡estamos a sólo minutos de East Flat Rock! A/C, PW, PL, Power Seats, Cruise, CD, Keyless, Mileage: 141,019 mi $8,950
828-665-0899