1996 Ford Ranger

Daniel Boone Agency

in Candler, NC

This FORD RANGER XLT SUPERCAB 4WD is one that you really need to take out for a test drive to appreciate. It is a one-owner vehicle that has truly been well maintained. This is one of the cleanest, low mileage RANGER XLT SUPERCAB 4WDs we have had in a long time and it definitely won't last at this price. Non-smoker? No worries the previous owner was too. There is no evidence that this vehicle has ever been wrecked or had any body work done to it at all. Take the road least traveled with this formidable off-road suspension. We have checked and double checked all of the major mechanical systems and know they are in great shape and waiting for you to drive it. The previous owner kept this exterior in good condition and kept it from rusting and getting dings and dents. Given that this is a used vehicle, the interior is really in very good shape with no rips, tears or stains to be had anywhere in it. At Daniel Boone Agency Inc., we secure your confidence by running a AutoCheck report on every vehicle. With amazing deals at Daniel Boone Agency Inc., you will be sure to drive away smiling. We are conveniently located near Greenville. Es un vehicle un propietario que ha sido verdaderamente bien cuidado. Este es uno de los ms limpios, bajo millaje Accords que hemos tenido en mucho tiempo y que sin duda a este precio no va a durar. No fumador? No se preocupe el dueo anterior tampoco lo era. No hay evidencia de que esta el vehculo ha sido chocado o ha tenido algn trabajo de enderezado y pintura en absoluto. Tome el camino menos viajado con la formidable suspensin todo terreno de este el vehculo. Hemos verificado y comprobado con minuciosidad todos los principales sistemas mecnicos y sabemos que estn en gran forma y esperando a que lo conduzca. El dueo anterior mantuvo este exterior en buen estado y lo mantuvo libre de oxido, golpes y abolladuras. Teniendo en cuenta que este es un el vehculo usado, el interior esta realmente en muy buena forma, sin rasgaduras, roturas o manchas que hubiese tenido en cualquier lugar. En Daniel Boone Agency Inc., aseguramos su confianza mediante la ejecucin de un informe de AutoCheck en cada vehculo. Con ofertas increbles en Daniel Boone Agency Inc., usted estar seguro para ahuyentar sonriendo. Estamos convenientemente ubicados cerca de Greenville. A/C, Mileage: 53,186 mi $7,999

