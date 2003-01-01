2003 Ford SPORT TRAC XLT 4WD

Daniel Boone Agency

in Candler, NC

Looking for a family vehicle? This FORD SPORT TRAC XLT 4WD is great for kids and adults. Safety is at the top of every vehicle buyer's list, and we here at Daniel Boone Agency Inc. will verify that this vehicle has never been in a wreck of any kind. This vehicle can help take you on your next great adventure by getting you to places that most can't with it's off-road suspension. All the major mechanical systems under the hood have been inspected and are confirmed to be mechanically sound. The exterior has some minor scuffs and blemishes but is free of rust, dings, or dents. As with any used vehicle, a certain level of depreciation is expected but the interior of this vehicle is still in beautiful condition. You want the AutoCheck report, and we have it for you on this one and every other vehicle we sell. We included our STANDARD WARRANTY with this vehicle, so you can rest easy with your purchase. Stop by or call us for specific details. Be sure to ask us about our optional extended warranty packages that are available and at very affordable prices. We set this vehicle's price well below its BLUE BOOK value because we want it to move fast. It is only a matter of time before someone snags up this great deal. Come swing by today and check out this great deal, we are only minutes from Easley! La seguridad esta en la parte superior de la lista de todos los compradores de vehículos, y nosotros aquí en Daniel Boone Agency Inc. verificaremos que este el vehículo nunca ha estado en un accidente de cualquier tipo. Esta el vehículo puede ayudarle a tomar su próxima gran aventura, con la suspensión todo terreno lograra llevarlo a lugares que la mayoría no pueden. Todos los principales sistemas mecánicos bajo el capó se han inspeccionado y se confirmó que esta en buenas condiciones mecánicas. El exterior cuenta con algunas marcas y rasguños de menor importancia, pero esta libre de óxido, golpes o abolladuras. Como con cualquier vehículo usado, se espera un cierto nivel de depreciación pero el interior de este el vehículo todavía está en perfectas condiciones. Sabemos que usted desea un informe de AutoCheck, y lo tenemos para ti en este y cualquier otro vehículo que vendemos. Incluimos nuestra garantía estándar con este vehicle, para que pueda estar tranquilo con su compra. Pase por aqui o llámenos para obtener detalles específicos. Fijamos el precio de este el vehículo muy por debajo de su valor de libro azul porque queremos que se mueva rápido. Es sólo una cuestión de tiempo antes de que alguien enganche esta gran oferta. Ven oscilación por hoy y echa un vistazo a esta gran oferta, ¡estamos a sólo minutos de Easley! A/C, PW, PL, Cruise, CD, Keyless, Mileage: 193,474 mi $7,477

