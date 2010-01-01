2010 Ford F-150

Daniel Boone Agency

in Candler, NC

You will instantly feel at home once you step into this FORD F-150 STX SUPERCAB. With a powerful 4.6L V8 SOHC 16V engine under the hood, you will have plenty of oomph to easily get up to speed when the situation calls for it. You will be able to handle any weather condition, both on and off-road with the tough built suspension that this baby is built with. Overall, the exterior is in really good shape with just a few insignificant blemishes in the finish that aren't even noticeable from a short distance. As with any used vehicle, a certain level of depreciation is expected but the interior of this vehicle is still in beautiful condition. Want to see the AutoCheck? Not a problem. We provide a comprehensive AutoCheck report for every vehicle on our lot. You better hurry and grab this deal quick because, with a price well below BLUE BOOK, this one is not going to last long. We are only minutes away from Black Mountain, stop by and visit us today. Con un motor 4.6L V8 SOHC 16V potente bajo el capó, usted tendrá un montón de empuje para llegar fácilmente hasta la velocidad cuando la situación lo requiere. Usted será capaz de manejar cualquier tipo de clima, tanto dentro como fuera de la carretera con la suspensión resistente con la que esta bebé esta construida. En general, el exterior está en muy buena forma con sólo unas insignificantes imperfecciones en el acabado que ni siquiera son perceptibles desde una distancia corta. Como con cualquier vehículo usado, se espera un cierto nivel de depreciación pero el interior de este el vehículo todavía está en perfectas condiciones. ¿Quieres ver el AutoCheck? No hay problema. Ofrecemos un amplio informe AutoCheck para todos los vehículos en nuestro lote. Date prisa y agarra este oferta rápido porque, con un precio muy por debajo de BLUE BOOK, éste no va a durar mucho tiempo. Estamos a sólo minutos de distancia del Black Mountain, paramos y visítenos hoy. A/C, PW, PL, Cruise, CD, Keyless, Mileage: 115,644 mi $14,762

