2001 Ford Ranger
Daniel Boone Agency
For Sale in Candler, NC
One look at this FORD RANGER XLT and you will just know, this is your ride. Rest assured knowing that this FORD RANGER XLT has the low miles that you have been searching for with only 102,184 on the odometer. Worried about getting stuck with a wrecked vehicle? Not this FORD RANGER XLT and we can guarantee it! The 2.5L L4 SOHC 8V will help keep your hard earned money in your pocket with its great fuel efficiency. The interior is really quite clean and has no unsightly stains or rips anywhere to be found. Ask about getting a free AutoCheck report on this or any other vehicle that we have for sale. Be sure to ask us about our optional extended warranty packages that are available and at very affordable prices. Priced below BLUE BOOK, this is a great deal. Daniel Boone Agency Inc. is conveniently located near Gate City. Tenga la seguridad de saber que este Honda Accord tiene pocas millas, lo que usted ha estado buscando con slo 102,184 millas en el odmetro. Preocupado por quedarse con un el vehculo que a sido destrozado? No este Honda Accord y podemos garantizarlo! El motor2.5L L4 SOHC 8V le ayudar a mantener su dinero duramente ganado en el bolsillo con su gran eficiencia de combustible. El interior esta realmente muy limpio y no tiene manchas antiestticas o rasgaduras en cualquier lugar que se puedan encuentrar. Pregunte acerca de la obtencin de un informe AutoCheck gratis en este o en cualquier otro vehculo que tenemos a la venta. Con un precio por debajo de BLUE BOOK, este es un buen negocio. Daniel Boone Agency Inc. est convenientemente ubicado cerca de Gate City. A/C, CD, Mileage: 102,184 mi $4,988
828-665-0899