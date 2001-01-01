2001 Ford F-150
Daniel Boone Agency
For Sale in Candler, NC
This FORD F-150 XLT SUPERCREW 4WD is ready and waiting for you to take it home today. This vehicle can hold its own with its powerful 5.4L V8 SOHC 16V engine. You'll always be prepared for an adventure with the superior all-terrain suspension. If you're still not 100% sure, we have no issue providing you with a AutoCheck report. As with all our vehicles that we sell, this one has an optional extended warranty available. See a salesman for more information. Priced below BLUE BOOK, this is a great deal. Where your satisfaction is our #1 priority! Esta el vehículo es capaz de mantenerse firme con su poderoso motor 5.4L V8 SOHC 16V . Usted siempre estara preparado para una aventura con la suspensión superior todo terreno. Sabemos Que Este el vehículo es una increíble oferta, Pero si todavia No Estás 100% Seguro, no TENEMOS NINGUN Problema en proporcionale un Informe de AutoCheck. Con un precio por debajo de BLUE BOOK, este es un buen negocio. A/C, PW, PL, Cruise, Mileage: 182,026 mi $5,950
828-665-0899