2001 Ford F-150

Daniel Boone Agency

in Candler, NC

Looking for a family vehicle? This FORD F-150 LARIAT SUPERCREW is great for kids and adults. The body is perfect and straight as a pin and has never been wrecked. Everyone loves leaving the competition in the dust. With your hands firmly at the wheel of this powerful 5.4L V8 SOHC 16V engine, you'll leave the competition wondering why they even tried. Compared with other vehicle's out there, you will not find another better equipped FORD F-150 LARIAT SUPERCREW at the price we are offering. All the major mechanical systems under the hood have been inspected and are confirmed to be mechanically sound. The outside appearance is cosmetically very good with only minor nicks in the finish that are hardly noticeable unless you go looking for them. While not totally new looking, the interior is quite nice and clean with no stains or tears in it and is very presentable. At Daniel Boone Agency Inc., we secure your confidence by running a AutoCheck report on every vehicle. If you're interested in our extended warranty options please don't hesitate to call or stop in to speak with a sales associate. Daniel Boone Agency Inc. is conveniently located near Hendersonville. El cuerpo es perfecto y recto como un pasador y nunca ha sido chocado. A todos nos gusta dejar la competencia en el polvo. Con las manos firmemente en el volante de este poderoso el vehículo con un motor de 5.4L V8 SOHC 16V, que dejará la competencia preguntándose por qué incluso intentaron. En comparación con otros el vehículo por ahí, no encontrará otro Honda Accord mejor equipado por el precio que estamos ofreciendo. Todos los principales sistemas mecánicos bajo el capó se han inspeccionado y se confirmó que esta en buenas condiciones mecánicas. El aspecto exterior es cosméticamente muy bueno con los defectos de poca importancia en el acabado que difícilmente se notan a menos que vaya en busca de ellos. Si bien no se ve totalmente nuevo, el interior es bastante agradable y limpio, sin manchas o rasgones y es muy presentable. En Daniel Boone Agency Inc., aseguramos su confianza mediante la ejecución de un informe de AutoCheck en cada vehículo. Daniel Boone Agency Inc. está convenientemente ubicado cerca de Hendersonville. A/C, PW, PL, Power Seats, Cruise, CD, Leather, Sunroof, Mileage: 153,741 mi $7,901

