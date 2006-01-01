2006 Ford F-350
Daniel Boone Agency
For Sale in Candler, NC
For Sale in Candler, NC
Feel right at home behind the wheel of this FORD F-350 SD XLT SUPERCAB 4WD. Safety is at the top of every vehicle buyer's list, and we here at Daniel Boone Agency Inc. will verify that this truck has never been in a wreck of any kind. This truck can hold its own with its powerful 6.0L V8 OHV 32V TURBO DIESEL engine. The exterior has some minor scuffs and blemishes but is free of rust, dings, or dents. Given that this is a used truck, the interior is really in very good shape with no rips, tears or stains to be had anywhere in it. Come swing by today and check out this great deal, we are only minutes from Horse Shoe! La seguridad esta en la parte superior de la lista de todos los compradores de vehculos, y nosotros aqu en Daniel Boone Agency Inc. verificaremos que este el camin nunca ha estado en un accidente de cualquier tipo. Esta el camin es capaz de mantenerse firme con su poderoso motor 6.0L V8 OHV 32V TURBO DIESEL . El exterior cuenta con algunas marcas y rasguos de menor importancia, pero esta libre de xido, golpes o abolladuras. Teniendo en cuenta que este es un el camin usado, el interior esta realmente en muy buena forma, sin rasgaduras, roturas o manchas que hubiese tenido en cualquier lugar. Ven oscilacin por hoy y echa un vistazo a esta gran oferta, estamos a slo minutos de Horse Shoe! A/C, PW, PL, Cruise, CD, Keyless, TV/DVD, Mileage: 129,614 mi $17,950
828-665-0899