2017 Ford Fusion SE
Ken Wilson Ford
For Sale in Canton, NC
People everywhere will love the way this 2017 Ford Fusion SE drives with features like push button start, a backup camera, Bluetooth, braking assist, hill start assist, stability control, traction control, a MP3 player, CD player, and anti-lock brakes. It comes with a 2 liter 4 Cylinder engine. This sedan awd scored a crash test safety rating of 5 out of 5 stars. For a good-looking vehicle from the inside out, this car features a suave silver exterior along with an ebony interior. Is this the vehicle you've been waiting for? Come on down and find out for yourself! Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Phone, Clock, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Vinyl Interior Surface, Rear View Camera, Rear View Monitor In Dash, Airbags - Front - Dual, Airbags - Front - Knee, Airbags - Front - Side, Airbags - Passenger - Occupant Sensing Deactivation, Engine Push-Button Start, Impact Sensor Post-Collision Safety System, Audio - SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Audio Auxiliary Input: Jack, Audio Auxiliary Input: USB, Audio In-Dash CD: Single Disc, Audio MP3 Player: CD MP3 Playback, Audio Streaming: Bluetooth, Audio Voice Recognition, Child Safety Locks, Child Seat Anchors LATCH System, Crumple Zones Front, Crumple Zones Rear, Daytime Running Lights LED, Passenger Seat Power Adjustments: 6, Passenger Seat Power Adjustments: Recline, Programmable Safety Key MyKey, 2-stage Unlocking, Audio - Radio Data System, Audio System 6 Speakers, Driver Seat Power Adjustments: 10, Electronic Brakeforce Distribution, Electronic Parking Brake, Exterior Mirrors Power, Front Brakes Ventilated Disc, Front Seatbelts: 3-Point, Fuel Economy Display MPG, Headlights Auto Delay Off, Headlights Auto On/Off, Headlights Wiper Activated, Multi-Function Display, Multi-function Remote Trunk Release, One-Touch Windows: 4, Rear Spoiler Wing, Seatbelts Emergency Locking Retractors: Front, Seatbelts Emergency Locking Retractors: Front And Rear, Seatbelts Seatbelt Force Limiters: Front, Seatbelts Seatbelt Pretensioners: Front, Seatbelts Seatbelt Warning Sensor: Driver And Passenger, Seatbelts Second Row 3-Point, Suspension Stabilizer Bar(s): Front, Suspension Stabilizer Bar(s): Rear, Adjustable Rear Headrests, Assist Handle Front, Assist Handle Rear, Audio - Antenna: Diversity, Audio - Antenna: Mast, Auto-Lock, Body Side Reinforcements Side Impact Door Beams, Braking Assist, Braking assist hill start assist, Capless Fuel Filler System, Cargo Area Light, Center Console Front Console With Armrest And Storage, Compass, Digital Odometer, Door Courtesy Lights, Driver Seat Adjustable Lumbar Support: Power, Driver Seat Power Adjustments: Recline, Emergency Interior Trunk Release, Exhaust Tip Color Chrome, Exterior Mirrors Manual Folding, Exterior Mirrors Spotter Mirror, External Temperature Display, Floor Mat Material Carpet, Floor Material Carpet, Floor Mats Front, Front 12V Power Outlet(s), Front Headrests Adjustable, Front Suspension Classification: Independent, Front Suspension Type: Macpherson Struts, Fuel Economy Display Range, Grille Color Chrome Accents, Grille Color Chrome Surround, Headlights Halogen, Inside Rearview Mirror Manual Day/Night, Mirror Color Body-Color, Number Of Front Headrests 2, Number Of Rear Headrests 3, Overhead Console, Power Brakes, Reading Lights Front, Reading Lights Rear, Rear 12V Power Outlet, Rear Brakes Disc, Rear Bumper Color Body-Color, Rear Floor Mats, Rear Seats 60-40 Split Bench, Rear Seats Center Armrest: Folding With Storage, Rear Seats Center Armrest: With Cupholders, Rear Seats Rear Heat: Vents, Rear Seats Split Folding, Seats Front Seat Type: Bucket, Spare Tire Temporary Size, Storage Accessory Hook, Storage Door Pockets, Storage Front Seatback, Suspension Front Arm Type: Lower Control Arms, Suspension Front Spring Type: Coil Springs, Suspension Rear Coil Springs, Tail And Brake Lights LED, Trip Odometer 2, Vanity Mirrors Dual Illuminating, Warnings And Reminders Low Battery, Warnings And Reminders Low Fuel Level, Warnings And Reminders Low Oil Level, Warnings And Reminders Maintenance Reminder, Windows Front Wipers: Variable Intermittent, Windows Lockout Button, SYNC - Satellite Communications, Upholstery - Contrast Stitching Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Overhead Console, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Our Dealership has built a reputation on providing courteous, honest service. A/C, PW, Cruise, CD, Satellite Radio, Keyless, Mileage: 1 mi $30,060
