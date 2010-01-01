2010 Ford Fusion

Daniel Boone Agency

in Candler, NC

This FORD FUSION SEL is reliable and stylish. It will ease your mind knowing you are making a great investment. Make driving fun again with the exhilaration of a sports suspension that is precision tuned to grip the road. The road has been great to this one and everything is in proper working order. Overall, the exterior is in really good shape with just a few insignificant blemishes in the finish that aren't even noticeable from a short distance. While not totally new looking, the interior is quite nice and clean with no stains or tears in it and is very presentable. We provide a free AutoCheck report without the run around and hassle on this vehicle and all others on our lot. We included our STANDARD WARRANTY with this vehicle, so you can rest easy with your purchase. Stop by or call us for specific details. As with all our vehicles that we sell, this one has an optional extended warranty available. See a salesman for more information. Daniel Boone Agency Inc. is conveniently located near Asheville. Haz que manejar sea divertido de nuevo con la emoción de una suspensión deportiva que es de afinacion precisa para el agarre del camino. El camino ha sido muy bueno para éste y todo está en buenas condiciones de funcionamiento. En general, el exterior está en muy buena forma con sólo unas insignificantes imperfecciones en el acabado que ni siquiera son perceptibles desde una distancia corta. Si bien no se ve totalmente nuevo, el interior es bastante agradable y limpio, sin manchas o rasgones y es muy presentable. Proporcionamos un informe AutoCheck gratis sin rodeos y sin problemas en este vehículo y todos los demás en nuestro lote. Incluimos nuestra garantía estándar con este vehicle, para que pueda estar tranquilo con su compra. Pase por aqui o llámenos para obtener detalles específicos. Daniel Boone Agency Inc. está convenientemente ubicado cerca de Asheville. A/C, PW, PL, Power Seats, Cruise, CD, Keyless, Mileage: 107,369 mi $7,950

