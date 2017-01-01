2017 Ford Focus Base
Ken Wilson Ford
For Sale in Canton, NC
This 2017 Ford Focus Base features push button start, a backup camera, Bluetooth, braking assist, hill start assist, stability control, traction control, a MP3 player, CD player, and anti-lock brakes and may just be the car you've been waiting for. It has a 2 liter 4 Cylinder engine. Want a hatchback you can rely on? This one has a crash test rating of 5 out of 5 stars! For a good-looking vehicle from the inside out, this car features a sharp magnetic exterior along with a black / smoke interior. Could this be the vehicle for you? Give us a call today and find out! Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Phone, Clock, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Anti-Theft, Rear View Camera, Rear View Monitor In Dash, Airbags - Driver - Knee, Airbags - Front - Dual, Airbags - Front - Side, Airbags - Passenger - Occupant Sensing Deactivation, Engine Push-Button Start, Active Grille Shutters, Audio Auxiliary Input: Jack, Audio Auxiliary Input: USB, Audio In-Dash CD: Single Disc, Audio MP3 Player: CD MP3 Playback, Audio Streaming: Bluetooth, Audio Voice Recognition, Child Safety Locks, Child Seat Anchors LATCH System, Crumple Zones Front, Crumple Zones Rear, Daytime Running Lights LED, Multi-function Remote Proximity Entry System, Programmable Safety Key MyKey, 2-stage Unlocking, Audio - Radio Data System, Audio System 6 Speakers, Drivetrain Drive Mode Selector, Electronic Brakeforce Distribution, Exterior Mirrors Integrated Turn Signals, Exterior Mirrors Power, Front Brakes Ventilated Disc, Front Seatbelts: 3-Point, Fuel Economy Display MPG, Headlights Auto Delay Off, Headlights Auto On/Off, Headlights Wiper Activated, Multi-Function Display, Multi-function Remote Trunk Release, One-Touch Windows: 4, Rear Spoiler Roofline Spoiler, Seatbelts Emergency Locking Retractors: Front, Seatbelts Emergency Locking Retractors: Front And Rear, Seatbelts Seatbelt Force Limiters: Front, Seatbelts Seatbelt Pretensioners: Front, Seatbelts Seatbelt Warning Sensor: Driver And Passenger, Seatbelts Second Row 3-Point, Sport Suspension, Adjustable Rear Headrests, Assist Handle Front, Audio - Antenna: Mast, Auto-Lock, Body Side Reinforcements Side Impact Door Beams, Boost Gauge, Braking Assist, Braking assist hill start assist, Capless Fuel Filler System, Cargo Area Light, Center Console Front Console With Armrest And Storage, Compass, Cornering Brake Control, Digital Odometer, Door Courtesy Lights, Doors Liftgate Window: Fixed, Driver Seat Manual Adjustments: 6, Driver Seat Manual Adjustments: Recline, Electronic Messaging Assistance With Read Function, Exhaust Tip Color Chrome, Exhaust Dual Exhaust Tips, Exterior Mirrors Manual Folding, Exterior Mirrors Spotter Mirror, External Temperature Display, Floor Mat Material Carpet, Floor Material Carpet, Floor Mats Front, Front 12V Power Outlet(s), Front Headrests Adjustable, Front Suspension Classification: Independent, Front Suspension Type: Macpherson Struts, Fuel Economy Display Range, Headlights Halogen, Inside Rearview Mirror Manual Day/Night, Mirror Color Body-Color, Number Of Front Headrests 2, Number Of Rear Headrests 3, Overhead Console, Passenger Seat Manual Adjustments: 4, Passenger Seat Manual Adjustments: Recline, Power Brakes, Reading Lights Front, Reading Lights Rear, Rear Brakes Disc, Rear Bumper Color Body-Color, Rear Floor Mats, Rear Seats 60-40 Split Bench, Rear Seats Rear Heat: Vents, Rear Seats Split Folding, Seats Cloth Upholstery, Seats Front Seat Type: Bucket, Spare Tire Fullsize, Storage Accessory Hook, Storage Door Pockets, Storage Front Seatback, Suspension Front Arm Type: Lower Control Arms, Suspension Front Spring Type: Coil Springs, Suspension Rear Coil Springs, Trip Odometer 2, Vanity Mirrors Dual Illuminating, Warnings And Reminders Low Fuel Level, Warnings And Reminders Low Oil Level, Warnings And Reminders Maintenance Reminder, Windows Front Wipers: Variable Intermittent, Windows Lockout Button, Windows Rear Wiper With Washer, Windows Rear Wiper: Intermittent, SYNC - Satellite Communications Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Overhead Console, Premium Sound, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wipers, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Sport Seats, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors A/C, PW, PL, Cruise, CD, Keyless, Mileage: 2 mi $29,330
800-532-4631