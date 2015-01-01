2015 Ford Focus Hatchback ST
Ken Wilson Ford
For Sale in Canton, NC
BUY WITH CONFIDENCE! CARFAX 1-Owner Focus and CARFAX Buyback Guarantee qualified! LOW MILES! Get the best value from your vehicle purchase. This 2015 has a low 24228 miles! KEY FEATURES AND OPTIONS Comes equipped with: Bluetooth. This Ford Focus also includes Clock, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Power Windows, Steering Radio Controls, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Lthr. Steering Wheel, Lthr. Shifter, Driver Airbag, Fog Lights, Passenger Airbag, Traction Control, Intermittent Wipers, Side Airbags, Dynamic Stability, Keyless Entry, Rear Defogger, Security System, AM/FM, Anti-Theft, CD Player, Rear Spoiler, Sport Seats, Rear Wipers, Center Arm Rest, Vanity Mirrors, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Reverse Camera, Side Curtain Airbags, Roll Stability Control, Tire Pressure Monitor, Premium Sound, Carpeted Floor Mats, Voice Control. Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Leather Shifter, Clock, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Automatic, Bluetooth Connection, Bucket Seats, Cargo Shade, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Floor Mats, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Rear Bench Seat, Automatic Headlights, Daytime Running Lights, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Rear Spoiler, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential, Brake Assist, Engine Immobilizer, Turbocharged, Back-Up Camera, Child Safety Locks, Driver Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Knee Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Bluetooth Connection, Bucket Seats, Cargo Shade, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Floor Mats, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Rear Bench Seat, Automatic Headlights, Daytime Running Lights, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Rear Spoiler, Back-Up Camera, Child Safety Locks, Driver Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Knee Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Premium Sound, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wipers, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Sport Seats, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Justin Griffis at 866-454-8877 or justingriffis@kwford.com for more information. - Our Dealership has built a reputation on providing courteous, honest service. Our customers appreciate the way we do business, and we know you will too. We offer superior sales and service for our valued customers. We are committed to serving our friends and customers and look forward to hearing from you. Thanks and have a great day! - PW, PL, Cruise, CD, Keyless, Mileage: 24,228 mi CONTACT
800-532-4631