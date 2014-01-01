2014 Ford Flex SE
For Sale in North Myrtle Beach, SC
Sirius XM radio. Cover King custom fit seat covers for first and second row included., Color: White, Color Type: Nonmetallic, Drive Type: 2WD, Fuel Type: Gasoline, Transmission: Automatic, Mileage: 36,500 mi, Engine model: SE, Engine Size: 3.5, Power: 287, Owners: 1, Doors: 4, Seats: 7 ABS Brakes, Airbag, Traction Control, Air Conditioning: Manual, Stereo, Central Locking, Cruise Control, Electric Seats, Power Windows, Power Steering, Alloy Wheels $17,500 OBO