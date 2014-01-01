Marketplace Vehicles

Ad Details

Ad #4579637
VEHICLES cars flex
View Similar Ads

2014 Ford Flex SE

For Sale in North Myrtle Beach, SC
Sirius XM radio. Cover King custom fit seat covers for first and second row included., Color: White, Color Type: Nonmetallic, Drive Type: 2WD, Fuel Type: Gasoline, Transmission: Automatic, Mileage: 36,500 mi, Engine model: SE, Engine Size: 3.5, Power: 287, Owners: 1, Doors: 4, Seats: 7 ABS Brakes, Airbag, Traction Control, Air Conditioning: Manual, Stereo, Central Locking, Cruise Control, Electric Seats, Power Windows, Power Steering, Alloy Wheels $17,500 OBO
Contact Info
Add To My Favorite
 Add To Comparison Email To Friend
Print Ad
Download PDF
Report Ad
View Similar Ads

Recently viewed ads

Loading... 
* IWANNA is not responsible for the ad details shown for any ad. Always confirm details with the seller.

Quick Links