2014 Ford Fiesta

Daniel Boone Agency

in Candler, NC

You will instantly feel at home once you step into this FORD FIESTA SE HATCHBACK. Safety is at the top of every vehicle buyer's list, and we here at Daniel Boone Agency Inc. will verify that this vehicle has never been in a wreck of any kind. You put in enough hours throughout the week, so why not have a vehicle that does the same? Let the fuel efficiency of this FORD FIESTA SE HATCHBACK's 1.6L L4 DOHC 16V engine work hard to keep money in your wallet. Driving has never been so much fun than with this sports tuned suspension. We have checked and double checked all of the major mechanical systems and know they are in great shape and waiting for you to drive it. The outside appearance is cosmetically very good with only minor nicks in the finish that are hardly noticeable unless you go looking for them. This interior has wear but is 'cleaner than a whistle' with no stains, tears, or rips. We provide a free AutoCheck report without the run around and hassle on this vehicle and all others on our lot. Don't be left in the dark with a purchase, we can shine some light by including our STANDARD WARRANTY on this vehicle. For more information, stop by or give us a call. Be sure to ask us about our optional extended warranty packages that are available and at very affordable prices. We believe in saving our customers money. That's why this vehicle has been set below the BLUE BOOK value to help. Where your satisfaction is our #1 priority! La seguridad esta en la parte superior de la lista de todos los compradores de vehículos, y nosotros aquí en Daniel Boone Agency Inc. verificaremos que este el vehículo nunca ha estado en un accidente de cualquier tipo. Usted mete suficientes horas durante toda la semana, así que ¿Por qué no tener un el vehículo que hace lo mismo? Deje que la eficiencia de combustible de su motor 1.6L L4 DOHC 16V de este Honda Accord, trabaje duro para mantener el dinero en su billetera. Conducir nunca ha sido tan divertido como con la afinada suspensión deportiva de este el vehículo. Hemos verificado y comprobado con minuciosidad todos los principales sistemas mecánicos y sabemos que están en gran forma y esperando a que lo conduzca. El aspecto exterior es cosméticamente muy bueno con los defectos de poca importancia en el acabado que difícilmente se notan a menos que vaya en busca de ellos. Este interior tiene desgaste pero esta 'más limpio que una patena', sin manchas, roturas o rasgaduras. Proporcionamos un informe AutoCheck gratis sin rodeos y sin problemas en este vehículo y todos los demás en nuestro lote. No se quede en la oscuridad con una compra, podemos brillar un poco de luz al incluir nuestra garantía estándar en este vehicle. Para obtener más información, visitenos o llámenos. Creemos en el ahorro de dinero a nuestros clientes. Es por eso que este el vehículo se ha fijado por debajo del valor de libro azul para ayudar. A/C, PW, PL, Cruise, CD, Keyless, Mileage: 70,661 mi $7,833

