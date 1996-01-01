1996 Ford Explorer
For Sale in Hendersonville, NC
Selling my 1996 Ford Explorer Eddie Bauer edition. Clean title and can be notarized.
I have done some work on the car since I have owned this car, this work includes:
Replacing front control arms
Replacing front lower ball joints
Replaced front passengers wheel hub bearing assembly
Replaced all 4 tires (about 3000 miles on them)
Replaced Lamp Out Module
Replaced battery 4 months ago
This car has electric windows (only controlled from drivers door unfortunately), sunroof which works, aftermarket CD player with USB and AUX, leather interior, working 4WD.
Roughly 196000 on the clock but still runs extremely well and I've personally never had any issues. Slight dint in drivers front wing, see pictures for details (doesn't affect driving).
Passed inspection in July 2016 and will do again this year, however it is off the road with no tags so will come without a current inspection.
Things that could do with replacing are the front windscreen and the spare tire.
Only selling this car because I am leaving the country shortly so would like to see it used., Color: Green, Drive Type: 4WD, Fuel Type: Gasoline, Transmission: Automatic, Mileage: 196,000 mi, Doors: 5, Seats: 5 $2,200 OBO
