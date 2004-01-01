2004 Ford Explorer
For Sale in Candler, NC
Looking for a family vehicle? This FORD EXPLORER XLT 4WD is great for kids and adults. With only 93,348 miles on the odometer, you can be assured of many years of great service ahead. The vehicle history report shows no history of ever having been wrecked and our careful inspection of the body confirms this. You'll always be prepared for an adventure with the superior all-terrain suspension. The previous owner kept this exterior in good condition and kept it from rusting and getting dings and dents. Given that this is a used vehicle, the interior is really in very good shape with no rips, tears or stains to be had anywhere in it. We provide a free AutoCheck report without the run around and hassle on this vehicle and all others on our lot. This vehicle and most every car we sell comes with a STANDARD WARRANTY that covers the drive train and more. An optional extended warranty is available for added peace of mind. Daniel Boone Agency Inc. is conveniently located near Weber City. Con sólo 93,348 Millas en el odómetro, usted puede estar seguro de muchos años de un gran servicio por delante. El informe del historial del vehículo muestra de nunca haber sido chocado y nuestra cuidadosa inspección del cuerpo lo confirma. Usted siempre estara preparado para una aventura con la suspensión superior todo terreno. El dueño anterior mantuvo este exterior en buen estado y lo mantuvo libre de oxido, golpes y abolladuras. Teniendo en cuenta que este es un el vehículo usado, el interior esta realmente en muy buena forma, sin rasgaduras, roturas o manchas que hubiese tenido en cualquier lugar. Proporcionamos un informe AutoCheck gratis sin rodeos y sin problemas en este vehículo y todos los demás en nuestro lote. Esta vehicle y casi todo coche que vendemos viene con una garantía estándar que cubre el tren de manejo y más. Daniel Boone Agency Inc. está convenientemente ubicado cerca de Weber City. A/C, PW, PL, Power Seats, Cruise, CD, Keyless, Mileage: 93,348 mi $6,950
