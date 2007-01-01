2007 Ford Explorer

Daniel Boone Agency

in Candler, NC

This FORD EXPLORER XLT with 3rd Row is ready and waiting for you to take it home today. It is a one-owner vehicle in great condition. The title records confirm this. The odometer can speak volumes on a vehicle's reliance and this EXPLORER XLT with 3rd Row's low mileage will assure you of its solid dependence. The body is perfect and straight as a pin and has never been wrecked. You will be able to handle any weather condition, both on and off-road with the tough built suspension that this baby is built with. Every major mechanical system has been inspected and found to be in good working order. The cosmetics of the exterior will reveal some very minor scuffs and blemishes in the finish but only under close examination. All in all, it is a very clean looking ride. Given that this is a used vehicle, the interior is really in very good shape with no rips, tears or stains to be had anywhere in it. We provide a free AutoCheck report without the run around and hassle on this vehicle and all others on our lot. This vehicle and most every car we sell comes with a STANDARD WARRANTY that covers the drive train and more. Optional EXTENDED WARRANTIES are available for purchase upon request. With amazing deals at Daniel Boone Agency Inc., you will be sure to drive away smiling. We are conveniently located near Black Mountain. Es un vehicle un propietario en perfecto estado. Los registros de título lo confirman. El odómetro puede decir mucho sobre la dependencia de un vehículo y el bajo kilometraje de este Accord le asegura su dependencia sólida. El cuerpo es perfecto y recto como un pasador y nunca ha sido chocado. Usted será capaz de manejar cualquier tipo de clima, tanto dentro como fuera de la carretera con la suspensión resistente con la que esta bebé esta construida. Cada Sistema mecanico principal a sido inspeccionado y encontrado que esta en buen funcionamiento. El aspecto cosmetico del exterior revelarán algunos desgastes y rallones muy pequeños en el acabado, pero sólo en virtud de un examen minucioso. En definitiva, es un auto de aspecto muy limpio. Teniendo en cuenta que este es un el vehículo usado, el interior esta realmente en muy buena forma, sin rasgaduras, roturas o manchas que hubiese tenido en cualquier lugar. Proporcionamos un informe AutoCheck gratis sin rodeos y sin problemas en este vehículo y todos los demás en nuestro lote. Esta vehicle y casi todo coche que vendemos viene con una garantía estándar que cubre el tren de manejo y más. Con ofertas increíbles en Daniel Boone Agency Inc., usted estará seguro para ahuyentar sonriendo. Estamos convenientemente ubicados cerca de Black Mountain. A/C, PW, PL, Power Seats, Cruise, CD, Keyless, Mileage: 112,462 mi $10,450

