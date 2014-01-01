2014 Ford Escape

Daniel Boone Agency

in Candler, NC

This FORD ESCAPE TITANIUM 4WD is an excellent value for the money and is priced to move! We here at Daniel Boone Agency Inc. have done the research for you and know that this vehicle has had only one previous owner. This FORD ESCAPE TITANIUM 4WD has been smoke free since when it was new. There is no evidence that this vehicle has ever been wrecked or had any body work done to it at all. With the 2.0L L4 DOHC 16V engine you will get excellent fuel economy and have plenty of power for tough traffic. Have fun enjoying the great outdoors with this off-road suspension. You've heard of the old saying, Everything but the kitchen sink? Well, to be fair, there simply wasn't room for anything else on this fully equipped FORD ESCAPE TITANIUM 4WD. All the major mechanical systems under the hood have been inspected and are confirmed to be mechanically sound. The previous owner kept this exterior in good condition and kept it from rusting and getting dings and dents. As with any used vehicle, a certain level of depreciation is expected but the interior of this vehicle is still in beautiful condition. Buy from us with full confidence. Get a free AutoCheck report on this or any other vehicle that we have for sale. Our STANDARD WARRANTY on this vehicle covers the drive train and more. Call us today or stop by for specific details. For added security, an extended warranty is available. Ask a sales associate for details. Priced below BLUE BOOK, this is a great deal. Come swing by today and check out this great deal, we are only minutes from Zirconia! Nosotros quí, en Daniel Boone Agency Inc. hemos hecho la investigación para usted y sepa usted que este el vehículo sólo ha tenido un dueño anterior. Este Honda Accord ha estado libre de humo desde cuando era nuevo. No hay evidencia de que esta el vehículo ha sido chocado o ha tenido algún trabajo de enderezado y pintura en absoluto. Con el motor 2.0L L4 DOHC 16V obtendrá una excelente economía de combustible y tendra un montón de potencia para el tráfico difícil. Diviértete disfrutando del aire libre con este el vehículo suspensión todo terreno. Usted ha oído el viejo dicho, ¿Todo menos el fregadero de la cocina? Bueno, para ser justos, simplemente no había espacio para nada más en este Honda Accord totalmente equipado. Todos los principales sistemas mecánicos bajo el capó se han inspeccionado y se confirmó que esta en buenas condiciones mecánicas. El dueño anterior mantuvo este exterior en buen estado y lo mantuvo libre de oxido, golpes y abolladuras. Como con cualquier vehículo usado, se espera un cierto nivel de depreciación pero el interior de este el vehículo todavía está en perfectas condiciones. Compre de nosotros con plena confianza. Obtenga un informe AutoCheck gratis en este o en cualquier otro vehículo que tengamos a la venta. Nuestra garantía estándar en este vehicle cubre el tren de manejo y más. Llámenos hoy mismo o visítenos para obtener detalles específicos. Con un precio por debajo de BLUE BOOK, este es un buen negocio. Ven oscilación por hoy y echa un vistazo a esta gran oferta, ¡estamos a sólo minutos de Zirconia! A/C, PW, PL, Power Seats, Cruise, CD, Leather, Navigation, Keyless, Mileage: 105,174 mi $14,888

