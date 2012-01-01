2012 Ford Edge SEL
Ken Wilson Ford
For Sale in Canton, NC
Equipped with a backup sensor, parking assistance, braking assist, dual climate control, hill start assist, stability control, traction control, anti-lock brakes, dual airbags, and side air bag system, this 2012 Ford Edge SEL is a must for smart drivers everywhere. It has a 3.5 liter 6 Cylinder engine. This one's available at the low price of $18,992. The exterior is a classic red. Spoiler alert! This SUV AWD has a rear spoiler, so you can look and feel like an all-star. Make your move before it's too late schedule a test drive today! Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Clock, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Parking Sensors Rear, Airbags - Front - Dual, Airbags - Front - Side, Airbags - Passenger - Occupant Sensing Deactivation, Impact Sensor Post-Collision Safety System, Audio Auxiliary Input: Jack, Child Safety Locks, Child Seat Anchors LATCH System, Programmable Safety Key MyKey, Rear Spoiler, 2-stage Unlocking, Driver Seat Power Adjustments: 10, Electronic Brakeforce Distribution, Exterior Entry Lights Puddle Lamps, Exterior Mirrors Heated, Exterior Mirrors Power, Front Seatbelts: 3-Point, Headlights Auto Delay Off, Headlights Dusk Sensing, Inside Rearview Mirror Auto-Dimming, Multi-Function Display, One-Touch Windows: 1, Rear Seats Power Adjustments, Rear Seats Rear Heat: Rear Ventilation Ducts With Fan Control, Seatbelts Seatbelt Force Limiters: Front, Seatbelts Seatbelt Pretensioners: Front, Seatbelts Second Row 3-Point, Suspension Stabilizer Bar(s): Front, Suspension Stabilizer Bar(s): Rear, Adjustable Rear Headrests, Audio - Antenna: Mast, Braking Assist, Braking assist hill start assist, Capless Fuel Filler System, Cargo Area Light, Center Console Front Console With Armrest And Storage, Compass, Doors Liftgate Window: Fixed, Driver Seat Adjustable Lumbar Support: Power, Driver Seat Power Adjustments: Recline, Drivetrain Limited Slip Differential: Center, Exterior Mirrors Manual Folding, Exterior Mirrors Spotter Mirror, Floor Mat Material Carpet, Front Headrests Adjustable, Front Suspension Classification: Independent, Front Suspension Type: Macpherson Struts, Mirror Color Body-Color, Number Of Front Headrests 2, Number Of Rear Headrests 3, Passenger Seat Manual Adjustments: 2, Passenger Seat Manual Adjustments: Recline, Power Outlet(s) 12V, Power Outlet(s) 4, Reading Lights Front, Reading Lights Rear, Rear Seats 60-40 Split Bench, Rear Seats Center Armrest: Folding With Storage, Rear Seats Flat Folding, Rear Seats Reclining, Rear Seats Split Folding, Seats Front Seat Type: Bucket, Seats Premium Cloth Upholstery, Vanity Mirrors Dual Illuminating, Warnings And Reminders Low Fuel Level, Warnings And Reminders Low Oil Level, Windows Front Wipers: Variable Intermittent, Windows Rear Wiper With Washer 12v Power Outlet, Bluetooth, Center Console, Child Proof Door Locks, Exterior Keypad Entry, Heated Mirrors, Overhead Console, Parking Sensors, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wipers, Rear-Side Airbags, Roll Stability Control, SYNC Voice Activated, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Our Dealership has built a reputation on providing courteous, honest service. Our customers appreciate the way we do business, and we know you will too. We offer superior sales and service for our valued customers. We are committed to serving our friends and customers and look forward to hearing from you. Thanks and have a great day! - A/C, PW, PL, Cruise, CD, Keyless, Mileage: 84,587 mi $18,992
800-532-4631