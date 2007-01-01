2007 Ford Edge FWD 4dr SEL PLUS
Ken Wilson Ford
For Sale in Canton, NC
REST EASY! With its Buyback Qualified CARFAX report, you can rest easy with this Ford purchase. KEY FEATURES AND OPTIONS Comes equipped with: Rear Air Conditioning, MP3, Front Heated Seats. This Ford Edge also includes Power Driver's Seat, Climate Control, Power Passenger Seat, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Power Windows, Steering Radio Controls, Power Mirrors, Lthr. Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, Fog Lights, Passenger Airbag, Intermittent Wipers, Side Airbags, Rear Defogger, AM/FM, Anti-Theft, CD Player, CD Changer, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wipers, Center Arm Rest, Vanity Mirrors, Center Console, Heated Mirrors, Child Proof Door Locks, Rear-Side Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Exterior Keypad Entry, 12v Power Outlet, Chrome Exhaust Tips, Overhead Console, Aux. Audio Input. Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Rear Air Conditioning, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, CD Changer, Anti-Theft, Cloth Interior Surface, 12v Power Outlet, Aux. Audio Input, Center Arm Rest, Center Console, Child Proof Door Locks, Chrome Exhaust Tips, Exterior Keypad Entry, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, Overhead Console, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wipers, Rear-Side Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Justin Griffis at 866-454-8877 or justingriffis@kwford.com for more information. - Our Dealership has built a reputation on providing courteous, honest service. Our customers appreciate the way we do business, and we know you will too. We offer superior sales and service for our valued customers. We are committed to serving our friends and customers and look forward to hearing from you. Thanks and have a great day! - A/C, PW, Cruise, CD, Heated Seats CONTACT
800-532-4631