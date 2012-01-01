2012 Ford Edge

Daniel Boone Agency

in Candler, NC

This FORD EDGE LIMITED AWD is one that you really need to take out for a test drive to appreciate. If you require superior ground clearance and an off-road style suspension, then this baby is for you. The best thing about this FORD EDGE LIMITED AWD is that its features have features. All of the major parts have been thoroughly inspected and are just waiting to be driven. Unless you plan on driving this one straight into a mud pit you won't have to worry about any exterior maintenance for quite some time. The interior is really quite clean and has no unsightly stains or rips anywhere to be found. We also provide a free AutoCheck report on this and every car we sell assuring you of complete satisfaction when buying a car from us. This vehicle comes with a STANDARD WARRANTY covering the drive train and more. Call or stop by for more information. For added security, an extended warranty is available. Ask a sales associate for details. You better hurry and grab this deal quick because, with a price well below BLUE BOOK, this one is not going to last long. Cash Buyers Welcome. Come In and Make A Deal! We are located only minutes from Pelzer! Si usted requiere superior distancia al suelo y una suspensión de estilo todo terreno, entonces este bebé es para usted. Lo mejor de este Honda Accord es que sus características tienen características. Todas las partes principales an sido inspeccionadas minuciosamente y solo esperan ser conducidas. A menos que usted planee conducir éste directamente a un pozo de barro, no tendrá que preocuparse por ningún tipo de mantenimiento exterior por bastante tiempo. El interior esta realmente muy limpio y no tiene manchas antiestéticas o rasgaduras en cualquier lugar que se puedan encuentrar. También proporcionamos un informe AutoCheck gratis en este y todos los coches que vendemos asegurando su completa satisfacción en la compra de un coche de nosotros. Esta vehicle viene con una garantía estándar cubre el tren de manejo y más. Llame o visite para más información. Date prisa y agarra este oferta rápido porque, con un precio muy por debajo de BLUE BOOK, éste no va a durar mucho tiempo. Los compradores en efectivo Bienvenido, ¡Entrar y hacer un trato! ¡Estamos ubicados a pocos minutos de Pelzer! A/C, PW, PL, Power Seats, Cruise, CD, Leather, Navigation, AWD, Keyless, Mileage: 140,594 mi $12,650

