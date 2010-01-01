2010 Ford Edge

Daniel Boone Agency

in Candler, NC

Rest assured, once you take this FORD EDGE SEL AWD home you will know you've made a solid investment. This vehicle was well taken care of by its previous and only owner. Anything meant to stand the test of time must first be built upon a solid foundation. Without a shred of doubt, we guarantee that this vehicle's foundation has not been compromised by any structural damage. If you like to take your vehicles out for a rough off-road trek then this FORD EDGE SEL AWD is perfect for you as it is ready off the lot to do some serious adventuring. Nothing was spared in outfitting this highly functional vehicle. You will find every desirable feature accounted for. Rest easy knowing that all of the major mechanical systems have been checked and are confirmed to be in great shape and road ready. The previous owner kept this exterior in good condition and kept it from rusting and getting dings and dents. As with any used vehicle, a certain level of depreciation is expected but the interior of this vehicle is still in beautiful condition. Want to see the AutoCheck? Not a problem. We provide a comprehensive AutoCheck report for every vehicle on our lot. Rest assured knowing that this vehicle comes with our STANDARD WARRANTY. Call us or stop by for more information. We want you to be completely satisfied with your purchase, so we offer an optional extended warranty at a very affordable price. Just ask for the details. Are you a bargain shopper? We have a deal for you. This vehicle is beneath the BLUE BOOK value. Cash Buyers Welcome. Come In and Make A Deal! We are located only minutes from Hendersonville! Este el vehículo fue muy bien cuidado por su anterior y único dueño. Cualquier cosa destinada a resistir el paso del tiempo primero debe construirse sobre una base sólida. Sin un ápice de duda, te garantizamos que la fundación de este vehículo no a sido comprometida por cualquier daño estructural. Si te gusta llevar tus vehículos por una áspera caminata fuera de la carretera, entonces este Honda Accord es perfecto para usted, ya que está preparado saliendo del lote para tener algunas grandes aventuras. Nada se salvó en equipar este el vehículo altamente funcional. Usted encontrará todas las características deseables en cuenta. Descanse sabiendo que todos los sistemas principales an sido revisados y comfirmados que estan en gran forma y listos para el camino.. El dueño anterior mantuvo este exterior en buen estado y lo mantuvo libre de oxido, golpes y abolladuras. Como con cualquier vehículo usado, se espera un cierto nivel de depreciación pero el interior de este el vehículo todavía está en perfectas condiciones. ¿Quieres ver el AutoCheck? No hay problema. Ofrecemos un amplio informe AutoCheck para todos los vehículos en nuestro lote. Tenga la seguridad de saber que este vehicle viene con nuestra garantía estándar. Llámenos o visítenos para obtener más información. ¿Es usted un comprador de ofertas? Tenemos una oferta para usted. Esta el vehículo está debajo del valor de libro azul. Los compradores en efectivo Bienvenido, ¡Entrar y hacer un trato! ¡Estamos ubicados a pocos minutos de Hendersonville! A/C, PW, PL, Power Seats, Cruise, CD, Leather, Navigation, AWD, Keyless $8,973

