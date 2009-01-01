2009 Ford Edge

Daniel Boone Agency

in Candler, NC

Rest assured, once you take this FORD EDGE LIMITED home you will know you've made a solid investment. The odometer can speak volumes on a vehicle's reliance and this EDGE LIMITED 's low mileage will assure you of its solid dependence. This FORD EDGE LIMITED has been smoke free since when it was new. Check out all the power, convenience and safety options that are offered on this baby. You will not find another fully equipped FORD EDGE LIMITED like this at any price! We have checked and double checked all of the major mechanical systems and know they are in great shape and waiting for you to drive it. Aside from the usual wear and tear, the exterior is first-rate. The interior of a used vehicle can take the hardest hits but the condition of this one has been well kept. We run a AutoCheck Report on every car we buy and make that information available to you just for asking. Rest assured knowing that this vehicle comes with our STANDARD WARRANTY. Call us or stop by for more information. Call us for information about our optional extended warranty packages that we have available. If you trust BLUE BOOK's pricing then you better believe the fact that we have priced this vehicle below its BLUE BOOK means it won't stay on our lot long. Act today! Daniel Boone Agency Inc. is conveniently located near Horse Shoe. El odómetro puede decir mucho sobre la dependencia de un vehículo y el bajo kilometraje de este Accord le asegura su dependencia sólida. Este Honda Accord ha estado libre de humo desde cuando era nuevo. Echa un vistazo a todas las opciones automaticas, conveniencia y seguridad que se ofrecen en este bebé. ¡Usted no encontrará otro Honda Accord totalmente equipado como este a cualquier precio! Hemos verificado y comprobado con minuciosidad todos los principales sistemas mecánicos y sabemos que están en gran forma y esperando a que lo conduzca. Aparte de el desgaste usual, el exterior esta de primer plano. El interior de un vehículo usado puede tomar los golpes más duros, pero por la condición de éste ha sido bien cuidado. Corremos un informe AutoCheck en cada coche que compramos y hacemos que la información este disponible para usted sólo por preguntar. Tenga la seguridad de saber que este vehicle viene con nuestra garantía estándar. Llámenos o visítenos para obtener más información. Si confía en la fijación de precios de BLUE BOOK entonces es mejor creer el hecho de que hemos fijado el precio de este el vehículo por debajo del libro LIBRO AZUL significa que no se quedará en nuestro lote por mucho tiempo. ¡Actúe hoy mismo! Daniel Boone Agency Inc. está convenientemente ubicado cerca de Horse Shoe. A/C, PW, PL, Power Seats, Cruise, CD, Leather, Moonroof, Sunroof, Keyless, Mileage: 65,995 mi $12,888

