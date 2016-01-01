2016 Ford C-MAX Hybrid SE
Ken Wilson Ford
For Sale in Canton, NC
This 2016 Ford C-MAX Hybrid SE includes Bluetooth, braking assist, dual climate control, stability control, traction control, a MP3 player, CD player, anti-lock brakes, dual airbags, and side air bag system and is a car that deserves some serious attention. It has a 2 liter 4 Cylinder engine. Be sure of your safety with a crash test rating of 4 out of 5 stars. The exterior is a sleek ruby. Use all of your electronics hands free with the Bluetooth feature. Keep the tunes going with features like CD player and a MP3 player. Want to learn more? Call today for more information. Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Phone, Clock, Tachometer, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Airbags - Driver - Knee, Airbags - Front - Dual, Airbags - Front - Side, Airbags - Passenger - Occupant Sensing Deactivation, Engine Auto Stop/Start, Impact Sensor Post-Collision Safety System, Active Grille Shutters, Audio - Radio: Touch Screen Display, Audio Auxiliary Input: USB, Audio In-Dash CD: Single Disc, Audio MP3 Player: CD MP3 Playback, Audio Streaming: Bluetooth, Audio Voice Recognition, Child Safety Locks, Child Seat Anchors LATCH System, Crumple Zones Front, Crumple Zones Rear, Daytime Running Lights, Interior Metallic-Tone Accents, Programmable Safety Key MyKey, 2-stage Unlocking, Audio - Radio Data System, Audio System 6 Speakers, Drivetrain Drive Mode Selector, Electronic Brakeforce Distribution, Engine Electric Motor Battery Type: Lithium Ion, Exterior Mirrors Integrated Turn Signals, Exterior Mirrors Power, Front Brakes Ventilated Disc, Front Seatbelts: 3-Point, Fuel Economy Display MPG, Headlights Auto On/Off, Multi-Function Display, Multi-function Remote Trunk Release, One-Touch Windows: 4, Rear Spoiler Roofline Spoiler, Regenerative Braking System, Seatbelts Seatbelt Pretensioners: Front, Seatbelts Seatbelt Warning Sensor: Driver And Passenger, Seatbelts Second Row 3-Point, Storage In-Floor, Adjustable Rear Headrests, Assist Handle Rear, Audio - Antenna: Mast, Auto-Lock, Braking Assist, Capless Fuel Filler System, Cargo Area Light, Cargo Cover Hard, Center Console Trim Cloth, Center Console Front Console With Armrest And Storage, Compass, Digital Odometer, Door Courtesy Lights, Doors Liftgate Window: Fixed, Driver Seat Manual Adjustments: 6, Driver Seat Manual Adjustments: Recline, Electronic Messaging Assistance With Read Function, Exterior Mirrors Manual Folding, Exterior Mirrors Spotter Mirror, External Temperature Display, Floor Mat Material Carpet, Floor Material Carpet, Floor Mats Front, Front Headrests Adjustable, Front Suspension Classification: Independent, Front Suspension Type: Macpherson Struts, Fuel Economy Display Range, Grille Color Chrome, Headlights Halogen, Inside Rearview Mirror Manual Day/Night, Mirror Color Body-Color, Number Of Front Headrests 2, Number Of Rear Headrests 3, Overhead Console, Passenger Seat Manual Adjustments: 4, Passenger Seat Manual Adjustments: Recline, Power Brakes, Power Outlet(s) 115V, Power Outlet(s) 12V Front And 12V Rear, Reading Lights Front, Reading Lights Rear, Rear Brakes Disc, Rear Bumper Color Body-Color, Rear Floor Mats, Rear Seats 60-40 Split Bench, Rear Seats Center Armrest: Folding With Storage, Rear Seats Flat Folding, Rear Seats Rear Heat: Vents, Rear Seats Split Folding, Seats Cloth Upholstery, Seats Front Seat Type: Bucket, Spare Tire Inflator Kit, Storage Cargo Tie-Down Anchors And Hooks, Storage Door Pockets, Storage Front Seatback, Suspension Front Arm Type: Lower Control Arms, Suspension Front Spring Type: Coil Springs, Suspension Rear Coil Springs, Trip Odometer, Vanity Mirrors Dual Illuminating, Warnings And Reminders Low Fuel Level, Windows Front Wipers: Variable Intermittent, Windows Lockout Button, Windows Rear Wiper With Washer, Engine Electric Motor HP: 118, Engine Electric Motor Torque: 117, SYNC - Satellite Communications Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Overhead Console, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wipers, Remote Fuel Door, Remote Trunk Lid, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Our Dealership has built a reputation on providing courteous, honest service. Our customers appreciate the way we do business, and we know you will too. We offer superior sales and service for our valued customers. We are committed to serving our friends and customers and look forward to hearing from you. Thanks and have a great day! - A/C, PW, PL, Cruise, CD, Keyless, Mileage: 101 mi CONTACT
