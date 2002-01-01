2002 Dodge Ram 1500

Daniel Boone Agency

in Candler, NC

This DODGE RAM 1500 SLT is reliable and stylish. It will ease your mind knowing you are making a great investment. Anything meant to stand the test of time must first be built upon a solid foundation. Without a shred of doubt, we guarantee that this vehicle's foundation has not been compromised by any structural damage. The powerful 4.7L V8 SOHC 16V engine accelerates strongly and more than holds its own in the toughest of traffic. The cosmetics of the exterior will reveal some very minor scuffs and blemishes in the finish but only under close examination. All in all, it is a very clean looking ride. The interior of a used vehicle can take the hardest hits but the condition of this one has been well kept. Ask about getting a free AutoCheck report on this or any other vehicle that we have for sale. Our STANDARD WARRANTY on this vehicle covers the drive train and more. Call us today or stop by for specific details. As with all our vehicles that we sell, this one has an optional extended warranty available. See a salesman for more information. The price we have set is way below BLUE BOOK, so it definitely won't last long. Cash Buyers Welcome. Come In and Make A Deal! We are located only minutes from Zirconia! Cualquier cosa destinada a resistir el paso del tiempo primero debe construirse sobre una base sólida. Sin un ápice de duda, te garantizamos que la fundación de este vehículo no a sido comprometida por cualquier daño estructural. El motor 4.7L V8 SOHC 16V potente acelera fuertemente y más que tiene lo suyo en lo más duro del tráfico. El aspecto cosmetico del exterior revelarán algunos desgastes y rallones muy pequeños en el acabado, pero sólo en virtud de un examen minucioso. En definitiva, es un auto de aspecto muy limpio. El interior de un vehículo usado puede tomar los golpes más duros, pero por la condición de éste ha sido bien cuidado. Pregunte acerca de la obtención de un informe AutoCheck gratis en este o en cualquier otro vehículo que tenemos a la venta. Nuestra garantía estándar en este vehicle cubre el tren de manejo y más. Llámenos hoy mismo o visítenos para obtener detalles específicos. El precio que hemos fijado es muy por debajo de (libro de valores) BLUE BOOK, por lo que definitivamente no va a durar mucho. Los compradores en efectivo Bienvenido, ¡Entrar y hacer un trato! ¡Estamos ubicados a pocos minutos de Zirconia! A/C, PW, PL, Cruise, CD, Keyless, Mileage: 180,875 mi $5,367

