2006 Dodge Ram 1500
Daniel Boone Agency
For Sale in Candler, NC
This DODGE RAM 1500 SLT QUAD CAB 4WD is ready and waiting for you to take it home today. Our customer's safety is important to us. We guarantee that this vehicle has never suffered damage from a wreck. If you like to take your vehicles out for a rough off-road trek then this DODGE RAM 1500 SLT QUAD CAB 4WD is perfect for you as it is ready off the lot to do some serious adventuring. With no significant exterior damage, this one has been kept in quality shape over the years. This interior has wear but is 'cleaner than a whistle' with no stains, tears, or rips. Wondering how many owners this vehicle has had? Don't take our word for it, simply read the AutoCheck One Owner report. For peace of mind, this vehicle comes with our STANDARD WARRANTY protection package. Stop by or call us for more information. For added security, an extended warranty is available. Ask a sales associate for details. We are only minutes away from Greenville, stop by and visit us today. La seguridad de nuestros clientes es importante para nosotros. Le garantizamos que este vehículo no ha sufrido daños causados por un accidente. Si te gusta llevar tus vehículos por una áspera caminata fuera de la carretera, entonces este Honda Accord es perfecto para usted, ya que está preparado saliendo del lote para tener algunas grandes aventuras. Sin daño exterior significativo, éste se ha mantenido en forma de calidad en los últimos años. Este interior tiene desgaste pero esta 'más limpio que una patena', sin manchas, roturas o rasgaduras. ¿Se pregunta cuantos propietarios ha tenido este el vehículo ? No tome nuestra palabra para ello, simplemente lea el informe AutoCheck Un Dueño. Para su tranquilidad, esta vehicle viene con nuestro paquete estándar de protección de la garantía. Pase por aqui o llámanos para más información. Estamos a sólo minutos de distancia del Greenville, paramos y visítenos hoy. A/C, PW, PL, Cruise, CD, Keyless, Mileage: 145,676 mi $12,450
828-665-0899