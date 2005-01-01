2005 Dodge Neon

Daniel Boone Agency

in Candler, NC

You will instantly feel at home once you step into this DODGE NEON SXT. This is one of the cleanest, low mileage NEON SXTs we have had in a long time and it definitely won't last at this price. If you are a non-smoker then you don't have to worry, this one was owned by a non-smoker too. There is no evidence that this vehicle has ever been wrecked or had any body work done to it at all. Spend less time at the gas pumps with great fuel mileage from this DODGE NEON SXT. Become one with the road with the performance tuned suspension of this DODGE NEON SXT. All essential mechanical systems are in solid working order leaving you with years between any required maintenance. All in all the exterior is in great shape with no rust, dings or dents other than the usual minuscule scuff or two that require close scrutiny to even notice. As with any used vehicle, a certain level of depreciation is expected but the interior of this vehicle is still in beautiful condition. AutoCheck? Not an issue. We supply a free report with all of our vehicles. We want you to feel secure in your purchase, so we've included our STANDARD WARRANTY with this vehicle. As with all our vehicles that we sell, this one has an optional extended warranty available. See a salesman for more information. Where your satisfaction is our #1 priority! Este es uno de los más limpios, bajo millaje Accords que hemos tenido en mucho tiempo y que sin duda a este precio no va a durar. Si usted no es un fumador, entonces usted no tiene que preocuparse, éste fue propiedad de un no fumador también. No hay evidencia de que esta el vehículo ha sido chocado o ha tenido algún trabajo de enderezado y pintura en absoluto. Pase menos tiempo en las gasolineras con un gran rendimiento de combustible de este Honda Accord. Conviértete en uno con la carretera con la suspensión de desempeño de este Honda Accord. Todos los sistemas mecánicos esenciales están en estado de funcionamiento sólido dejándolo con años entre cualquier mantenimiento requerido. Despues de todo, el exterior está en gran forma, sin óxido, golpes o abolladuras que no sea el desgaste habitual minúsculo o dos que requieren una estrecha vigilancia para poder notar. Como con cualquier vehículo usado, se espera un cierto nivel de depreciación pero el interior de este el vehículo todavía está en perfectas condiciones. ¿Quiere un AutoCheck? ¡No hay problema! Suministramos un informe gratuito con todos nuestros vehículos. Queremos que se sienta seguro en su compra, por lo que hemos incluido nuestra garantía estándar con este vehicle. A/C, PW, PL, Cruise, CD, Keyless, Mileage: 97,030 mi $4,222

