2005 Dodge Dakota

Daniel Boone Agency

in Candler, NC

This DODGE DAKOTA SLT QUAD CAB 4WD is one that you really need to take out for a test drive to appreciate. Whether hauling a heavy load or accelerating up to highway speeds, the 4.7L V8 SOHC 16V engine is more than up to the task. If you require superior ground clearance and an off-road style suspension, then this baby is for you. The drive train and other major mechanical systems are all confirmed to be in good shape and ready to hit the road. The cosmetics of the exterior will reveal some very minor scuffs and blemishes in the finish but only under close examination. All in all, it is a very clean looking ride. You will not find any tears, rips, or stains on the interior, and it is unusually clean for a used vehicle. Buy from us with full confidence. Get a free AutoCheck report on this or any other vehicle that we have for sale. We included our STANDARD WARRANTY with this vehicle, so you can rest easy with your purchase. Stop by or call us for specific details. If you're interested in our extended warranty options please don't hesitate to call or stop in to speak with a sales associate. Are you a bargain shopper? We have a deal for you. This vehicle is beneath the BLUE BOOK value. With amazing deals at Daniel Boone Agency Inc., you will be sure to drive away smiling. We are conveniently located near Fletcher. Ya sea que transporte una carga pesada o acelere hasta velocidades de autopista, el motor 4.7L V8 SOHC 16V es ms que suficiente. Si usted requiere superior distancia al suelo y una suspensin de estilo todo terreno, entonces este beb es para usted. El tren motriz y otros sistemas mecnicos principales estn confirmados que estan en buena forma y listo para salir a la carretera. El aspecto cosmetico del exterior revelarn algunos desgastes y rallones muy pequeos en el acabado, pero slo en virtud de un examen minucioso. En definitiva, es un auto de aspecto muy limpio. Usted no encontrar ningn desgarro, roturas o manchas en el interior, y esta inusualmente limpio para un vehculo usado. Compre de nosotros con plena confianza. Obtenga un informe AutoCheck gratis en este o en cualquier otro vehculo que tengamos a la venta. Incluimos nuestra garanta estndar con este vehicle, para que pueda estar tranquilo con su compra. Pase por aqui o llmenos para obtener detalles especficos. Es usted un comprador de ofertas? Tenemos una oferta para usted. Esta el vehculo est debajo del valor de libro azul. Con ofertas increbles en Daniel Boone Agency Inc., usted estar seguro para ahuyentar sonriendo. Estamos convenientemente ubicados cerca de Fletcher. A/C, PW, PL, Power Seats, CD, Keyless, Mileage: 109,468 mi $9,750

