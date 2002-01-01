2002 Dodge Dakota

Daniel Boone Agency

in Candler, NC

One look at this DODGE DAKOTA SLT CLUB CAB 4WD and you will just know, this is your ride. The body is perfect and straight as a pin and has never been wrecked. We know the importance of a powerful engine for those tough jobs. This DODGE DAKOTA SLT CLUB CAB 4WD is equipped with a 4.7L V8 SOHC 16V engine to help you complete all of the tough jobs. You will be able to handle any weather condition, both on and off-road with the tough built suspension that this baby is built with. All essential mechanical systems are in solid working order leaving you with years between any required maintenance. All in all the exterior is in great shape with no rust, dings or dents other than the usual minuscule scuff or two that require close scrutiny to even notice. The interior of a used vehicle can take the hardest hits but the condition of this one has been well kept. If you're still not 100% sure, we have no issue providing you with a AutoCheck report. Be sure to ask us about our optional extended warranty packages that are available and at very affordable prices. We are only minutes away from Bat Cave, stop by and visit us today. El cuerpo es perfecto y recto como un pasador y nunca ha sido chocado. Sabemos la importancia de un motor de gran alcance para los trabajos más duros. Esta Honda Accord está equipado con un motor de 4.7L V8 SOHC 16V para ayudarle a completar todos los trabajos duros. Usted será capaz de manejar cualquier tipo de clima, tanto dentro como fuera de la carretera con la suspensión resistente con la que esta bebé esta construida. Todos los sistemas mecánicos esenciales están en estado de funcionamiento sólido dejándolo con años entre cualquier mantenimiento requerido. Despues de todo, el exterior está en gran forma, sin óxido, golpes o abolladuras que no sea el desgaste habitual minúsculo o dos que requieren una estrecha vigilancia para poder notar. El interior de un vehículo usado puede tomar los golpes más duros, pero por la condición de éste ha sido bien cuidado. Sabemos Que Este el vehículo es una increíble oferta, Pero si todavia No Estás 100% Seguro, no TENEMOS NINGUN Problema en proporcionale un Informe de AutoCheck. Estamos a sólo minutos de distancia del Bat Cave, paramos y visítenos hoy. A/C, Cruise, CD, Mileage: 142,012 mi $8,950

