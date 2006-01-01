2006 Dodge Charger R/T
Ken Wilson Ford
For Sale in Canton, NC
For a top driving experience, check out this 2006 Dodge Charger R/T with braking assist, stability control, traction control, anti-lock brakes, dual airbags, and airbag deactivation. It comes with a 5.7 liter 8 Cylinder engine. This one's a deal at $10,992. Don't skimp on safety. Rest easy with a 5 out of 5 star crash test rating. The exterior is a timeless black. It has the best mileage with 15 MPG in the city and 23 MPG on the highway. Call today to test it out! Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Rear Air Conditioning, Clock, Tachometer, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Airbags - Front - Dual, Airbags - Passenger - Occupant Sensing Deactivation, Adjustable Pedals Power, Child Safety Locks, Child Seat Anchors, Passenger Seat Power Adjustments: 8, Passenger Seat Power Adjustments: Recline, Seats Leather Upholstery, Driver Seat Power Adjustments: 8, Electronic Brakeforce Distribution, Exterior Entry Lights, Exterior Mirrors Heated, Exterior Mirrors Power, Seatbelts Rear Center Seatbelt: 3-Point, Suspension Stabilizer Bar(s): Front, Suspension Stabilizer Bar(s): Rear, Adjustable Rear Headrests, Armrests - Rear Center, Braking Assist, Cargo Area Light, Center Console Front Console With Storage, Driver Seat Adjustable Lumbar Support: Manual, Driver Seat Power Adjustments: Recline, Emergency Interior Trunk Release, External Temperature Display, Floor Mat Material Carpet, Front Headrests Adjustable, Front Power Outlet, Front Suspension Classification: Independent, Front Suspension Type: Strut, Number Of Front Headrests 2, Passenger Seat Adjustable Lumbar Support: Manual, Reading Lights Front, Rear Seats Bench, Rear Seats Rear Heat: Vents, Rear Seats Split Folding, Seats Front Seat Type: Bucket, Warnings And Reminders Low Fuel Level, Windows Front Wipers: Intermittent 12v Power Outlet, Aux. Audio Input, Body Side Moldings, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Cup Holders, Heated Mirrors, Power Adjustable Pedals, Premium Sound, Remote Trunk Lid, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Our Dealership has built a reputation on providing courteous, honest service. Our customers appreciate the way we do business, and we know you will too. We offer superior sales and service for our valued customers. We are committed to serving our friends and customers and look forward to hearing from you. Thanks and have a great day! - A/C, PW, PL, Cruise, CD, Leather, Keyless, Mileage: 83,769 mi $10,992
