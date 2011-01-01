2011 Chrysler Town & Country

Daniel Boone Agency

in Candler, NC

Looking for a family vehicle? This CHRYSLER TOWN & COUNTRY TOURING-L is great for kids and adults. It is a super clean one-owner vehicle, one of the best that we have ever seen. Non-smoker? No worries the previous owner was too. The body is perfect and straight as a pin and has never been wrecked. All the best power, convenience and safety options are available on this fully equipped CHRYSLER TOWN & COUNTRY TOURING-L. Compare and see for yourself. The condition of the interior will have you believing that you just bought a brand new vehicle. The road has been great to this one and everything is in proper working order. Aside from the usual wear and tear, the exterior is first-rate. Ask about getting a free AutoCheck report on this or any other vehicle that we have for sale. We want you to feel secure in your purchase, so we've included our STANDARD WARRANTY with this vehicle. Optional EXTENDED WARRANTIES are available for purchase upon request. Priced to sell and way below BLUE BOOK, this one is going to move fast. Cash Buyers Welcome. Come In and Make A Deal! We are located only minutes from Conestee! Es un super limpio el vehículo un-dueño, uno de los mejores que hemos visto. ¿No fumador? No se preocupe el dueño anterior tampoco lo era. El cuerpo es perfecto y recto como un pasador y nunca ha sido chocado. Todas las mejores opciones automaticas, de conveniencia y de seguridad están disponibles en este Honda Accord totalmente equipado. Compare y vea por usted mismo. La condición del interior lo hara creer que usted acaba de comprar un nuevo el vehículo . El camino ha sido muy bueno para éste y todo está en buenas condiciones de funcionamiento. Aparte de el desgaste usual, el exterior esta de primer plano. Pregunte acerca de la obtención de un informe AutoCheck gratis en este o en cualquier otro vehículo que tenemos a la venta. Queremos que se sienta seguro en su compra, por lo que hemos incluido nuestra garantía estándar con este vehicle. A buen precio y muy por debajo de BLUE BOOK, éste se va a mover rápido. Los compradores en efectivo Bienvenido, ¡Entrar y hacer un trato! ¡Estamos ubicados a pocos minutos de Conestee! A/C, PW, PL, Power Seats, Cruise, CD, Leather, Navigation, Satellite Radio, Keyless, TV/DVD, Mileage: 100,772 mi $11,699

