2002 Chrysler Town & Country

Daniel Boone Agency

in Candler, NC

Rest assured, once you take this CHRYSLER TOWN & COUNTRY home you will know you've made a solid investment. Yes, the odometer does read only 129,047 miles, and is guaranteed accurate, which means this TOWN & COUNTRY is one really great deal. All the major mechanical systems under the hood have been inspected and are confirmed to be mechanically sound. The cosmetics of the exterior will reveal some very minor scuffs and blemishes in the finish but only under close examination. All in all, it is a very clean looking ride. While not totally new looking, the interior is quite nice and clean with no stains or tears in it and is very presentable. We run a AutoCheck Report on every car we buy and make that information available to you just for asking. We included our STANDARD WARRANTY with this vehicle, so you can rest easy with your purchase. Stop by or call us for specific details. An optional extended warranty is available for added peace of mind. We are only minutes away from Horse Shoe, stop by and visit us today. Sí, el odómetro solamente lee 129,047 millas, y es garantizado que son correctas, lo que significa que esta Accord es una gran oferta. Todos los principales sistemas mecánicos bajo el capó se han inspeccionado y se confirmó que esta en buenas condiciones mecánicas. El aspecto cosmetico del exterior revelarán algunos desgastes y rallones muy pequeños en el acabado, pero sólo en virtud de un examen minucioso. En definitiva, es un auto de aspecto muy limpio. Si bien no se ve totalmente nuevo, el interior es bastante agradable y limpio, sin manchas o rasgones y es muy presentable. Corremos un informe AutoCheck en cada coche que compramos y hacemos que la información este disponible para usted sólo por preguntar. Incluimos nuestra garantía estándar con este vehicle, para que pueda estar tranquilo con su compra. Pase por aqui o llámenos para obtener detalles específicos. Estamos a sólo minutos de distancia del Horse Shoe, paramos y visítenos hoy. A/C, PW, PL, Cruise, Keyless, Mileage: 129,047 mi $3,988

