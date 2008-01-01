2008 Chevrolet TrailBlazer

Daniel Boone Agency

in Candler, NC

Rest assured, once you take this CHEVROLET TRAILBLAZER LT1 4WD home you will know you've made a solid investment. If you are looking for a great low mileage TRAILBLAZER LT1 4WD, you can't go wrong with this one. Non-smoker? No worries the previous owner was too. Anything meant to stand the test of time must first be built upon a solid foundation. Without a shred of doubt, we guarantee that this vehicle's foundation has not been compromised by any structural damage. You will be able to handle any weather condition, both on and off-road with the tough built suspension that this baby is built with. We have checked and double checked all of the major mechanical systems and know they are in great shape and waiting for you to drive it. All in all the exterior is in great shape with no rust, dings or dents other than the usual minuscule scuff or two that require close scrutiny to even notice. This interior has wear but is 'cleaner than a whistle' with no stains, tears, or rips. Ask about getting a free AutoCheck report on this or any other vehicle that we have for sale. This vehicle and most every car we sell comes with a STANDARD WARRANTY that covers the drive train and more. We want you to be completely satisfied with your purchase, so we offer an optional extended warranty at a very affordable price. Just ask for the details. You better hurry and grab this deal quick because, with a price well below BLUE BOOK, this one is not going to last long. We are only minutes away from Cedar Mountain, stop by and visit us today. Si usted est buscando un gran Accord, millaje bajo, usted no puede ir mal con este. No fumador? No se preocupe el dueo anterior tampoco lo era. Cualquier cosa destinada a resistir el paso del tiempo primero debe construirse sobre una base slida. Sin un pice de duda, te garantizamos que la fundacin de este vehculo no a sido comprometida por cualquier dao estructural. Usted ser capaz de manejar cualquier tipo de clima, tanto dentro como fuera de la carretera con la suspensin resistente con la que esta beb esta construida. Hemos verificado y comprobado con minuciosidad todos los principales sistemas mecnicos y sabemos que estn en gran forma y esperando a que lo conduzca. Despues de todo, el exterior est en gran forma, sin xido, golpes o abolladuras que no sea el desgaste habitual minsculo o dos que requieren una estrecha vigilancia para poder notar. Este interior tiene desgaste pero esta 'ms limpio que una patena', sin manchas, roturas o rasgaduras. Pregunte acerca de la obtencin de un informe AutoCheck gratis en este o en cualquier otro vehculo que tenemos a la venta. Esta vehicle y casi todo coche que vendemos viene con una garanta estndar que cubre el tren de manejo y ms. Date prisa y agarra este oferta rpido porque, con un precio muy por debajo de BLUE BOOK, ste no va a durar mucho tiempo. Estamos a slo minutos de distancia del Cedar Mountain, paramos y vistenos hoy. A/C, PW, PL, Cruise, CD, Keyless, Mileage: 80,325 mi $7,888

