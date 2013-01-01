2013 Chevrolet Sonic

Daniel Boone Agency

in Candler, NC

You will instantly feel at home once you step into this CHEVROLET SONIC LTZ Turbo. We here at Daniel Boone Agency Inc. have done the research for you and know that this vehicle has had only one previous owner. The body is perfect and straight as a pin and has never been wrecked. Spend less time at the gas pumps with great fuel mileage from this CHEVROLET SONIC LTZ Turbo. Driving has never been so much fun than with this sports tuned suspension. All the best power, convenience and safety options are available on this fully equipped CHEVROLET SONIC LTZ Turbo. Compare and see for yourself. All the major mechanical systems under the hood have been inspected and are confirmed to be mechanically sound. The outside appearance is cosmetically very good with only minor nicks in the finish that are hardly noticeable unless you go looking for them. As with any used vehicle, a certain level of depreciation is expected but the interior of this vehicle is still in beautiful condition. AutoCheck? Not an issue. We supply a free report with all of our vehicles. With amazing deals at Daniel Boone Agency Inc., you will be sure to drive away smiling. We are conveniently located near Penrose. Nosotros qu, en Daniel Boone Agency Inc. hemos hecho la investigacin para usted y sepa usted que este el vehculo slo ha tenido un dueo anterior. El cuerpo es perfecto y recto como un pasador y nunca ha sido chocado. Pase menos tiempo en las gasolineras con un gran rendimiento de combustible de este Honda Accord. Conducir nunca ha sido tan divertido como con la afinada suspensin deportiva de este el vehculo. Todas las mejores opciones automaticas, de conveniencia y de seguridad estn disponibles en este Honda Accord totalmente equipado. Compare y vea por usted mismo. Todos los principales sistemas mecnicos bajo el cap se han inspeccionado y se confirm que esta en buenas condiciones mecnicas. El aspecto exterior es cosmticamente muy bueno con los defectos de poca importancia en el acabado que difcilmente se notan a menos que vaya en busca de ellos. Como con cualquier vehculo usado, se espera un cierto nivel de depreciacin pero el interior de este el vehculo todava est en perfectas condiciones. Quiere un AutoCheck? No hay problema! Suministramos un informe gratuito con todos nuestros vehculos. Con ofertas increbles en Daniel Boone Agency Inc., usted estar seguro para ahuyentar sonriendo. Estamos convenientemente ubicados cerca de Penrose. A/C, PW, PL, Power Seats, Cruise, CD, Leather, Keyless, Mileage: 134,588 mi $6,933

