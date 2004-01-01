2004 Chevrolet Silverado 3500

Daniel Boone Agency

in Candler, NC

Rest assured, once you take this CHEVROLET SILVERADO 3500 4WD home you will know you've made a solid investment. Humility is said to be a virtue. Well, you can leave that virtue at the door because the ferocious power of this CHEVROLET SILVERADO 3500 4WD's 6.0L V8 OHV 16V engine is anything but humble. You will be able to handle any weather condition, both on and off-road with the tough built suspension that this baby is built with. All in all the exterior is in great shape with no rust, dings or dents other than the usual minuscule scuff or two that require close scrutiny to even notice. The interior is really quite clean and has no unsightly stains or rips anywhere to be found. Want to see the AutoCheck? Not a problem. We provide a comprehensive AutoCheck report for every vehicle on our lot. BLUE BOOK sets the standard for vehicle pricing and we have pushed this vehicle's price way below its recommended BLUE BOOK value. Cash Buyers Welcome. Come In and Make A Deal! We are located only minutes from Greer! La humildad se dice que es una virtud. Bueno, puede dejar la virtud en la puerta porque el poder feroz del motor 6.0L V8 OHV 16V de este Honda Accord es todo menos humilde. Usted ser capaz de manejar cualquier tipo de clima, tanto dentro como fuera de la carretera con la suspensin resistente con la que esta beb esta construida. Despues de todo, el exterior est en gran forma, sin xido, golpes o abolladuras que no sea el desgaste habitual minsculo o dos que requieren una estrecha vigilancia para poder notar. El interior esta realmente muy limpio y no tiene manchas antiestticas o rasgaduras en cualquier lugar que se puedan encuentrar. Quieres ver el AutoCheck? No hay problema. Ofrecemos un amplio informe AutoCheck para todos los vehculos en nuestro lote. LIBRO AZUL establece el estndar para la fijacin de precios de vehculos y hemos empujado el precio de este el vehculo inferior a su valor que libro azul recomienda. Los compradores en efectivo Bienvenido, Entrar y hacer un trato! Estamos ubicados a pocos minutos de Greer! A/C, Mileage: 194,683 mi $9,988

