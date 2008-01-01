2008 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

Daniel Boone Agency

in Candler, NC

This CHEVROLET SILVERADO 2500HD LT1 is ready and waiting for you to take it home today. Looking for a vehicle with only one previous owner? Let us help. Records show that this vehicle had only one owner that maintained this CHEVROLET SILVERADO 2500HD LT1 very well. Finding the right used car can create some real headaches when mileage is a factor. At only 41,125 miles, you can feel confident that this SILVERADO 2500HD LT1 is in prime condition. Safety is at the top of every vehicle buyer's list, and we here at Daniel Boone Agency Inc. will verify that this vehicle has never been in a wreck of any kind. If getting noticed is what you are after, then this vehicle is the perfect fit. One rev of it's superior 6.0L V8 OHV 16V engine and people will know you've arrived. The road has been great to this one and everything is in proper working order. Aside from the usual wear and tear, the exterior is first-rate. The interior is in sufficient condition for a used vehicle with no major damage like tears, rips, or stains. Want to see the AutoCheck? Not a problem. We provide a comprehensive AutoCheck report for every vehicle on our lot. An optional extended warranty is available for added peace of mind. BLUE BOOK sets the standard for vehicle pricing and we have pushed this vehicle's price way below its recommended BLUE BOOK value. Daniel Boone Agency Inc. is conveniently located near Fletcher. ¿Buscas un vehículo con sólo un propietario anterior? Permitanos ayudarle. Los registros muestran que este el vehículo sólo tenía un dueño que mantuvo este Honda Accord muy bien. Encontrar el coche usado correcto puede crear algunos dolores de cabeza reales cuando el kilometraje es un factor. A sólo 41,125 millas, puede tener la confianza de que este Accord está en óptimas condiciones. La seguridad esta en la parte superior de la lista de todos los compradores de vehículos, y nosotros aquí en Daniel Boone Agency Inc. verificaremos que este el vehículo nunca ha estado en un accidente de cualquier tipo. Si conseguir ser notado es lo que usted está buscando, entonces este el vehículo le quedara perfecto. Una aceleracion de su gran motor 6.0L V8 OHV 16V y la gente sabrá que has llegado. El camino ha sido muy bueno para éste y todo está en buenas condiciones de funcionamiento. Aparte de el desgaste usual, el exterior esta de primer plano. El interior está en condición suficiente para un vehículo usado con ningún daño importante como roturas, rasgaduras o manchas. ¿Quieres ver el AutoCheck? No hay problema. Ofrecemos un amplio informe AutoCheck para todos los vehículos en nuestro lote. LIBRO AZUL establece el estándar para la fijación de precios de vehículos y hemos empujado el precio de este el vehículo inferior a su valor que libro azul recomienda. Daniel Boone Agency Inc. está convenientemente ubicado cerca de Fletcher. A/C, Mileage: 41,125 mi $15,450

