2005 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Daniel Boone Agency

in Candler, NC

This CHEVROLET SILVERADO 1500 is reliable and stylish. It will ease your mind knowing you are making a great investment. Want a vehicle with low miles? This CHEVROLET SILVERADO 1500 has exceptionally low miles with the odometer reading at 122,348. The vehicle history report shows no history of ever having been wrecked and our careful inspection of the body confirms this. You'll always be prepared for an adventure with the superior all-terrain suspension. Our inspection of this vehicle confirms that all major mechanical features are in great shape and ready to go. With no significant exterior damage, this one has been kept in quality shape over the years. While not totally new looking, the interior is quite nice and clean with no stains or tears in it and is very presentable. Every car we sell comes with an AutoCheck report. According to their latest, this vehicle is a one-owner vehicle. We included our STANDARD WARRANTY with this vehicle, so you can rest easy with your purchase. Stop by or call us for specific details. If you're interested in our extended warranty options please don't hesitate to call or stop in to speak with a sales associate. Daniel Boone Agency Inc. is conveniently located near Zirconia. ¿Quiere un vehicle con millas bajas? Este modelo Honda tiene millas excepcionalmente bajas con la lectura del odómetro en 122,348. El informe del historial del vehículo muestra de nunca haber sido chocado y nuestra cuidadosa inspección del cuerpo lo confirma. Usted siempre estara preparado para una aventura con la suspensión superior todo terreno. Nuestra inspección de este el vehículo confirma que todas las grandes características mecánicas están en gran forma y listo para funcionar. Sin daño exterior significativo, éste se ha mantenido en forma de calidad en los últimos años. Si bien no se ve totalmente nuevo, el interior es bastante agradable y limpio, sin manchas o rasgones y es muy presentable. Todos los coches que vendemos vienen con un informe de AutoCheck. De acuerdo con lo más reciente, este el vehículo es un vehículo de un solo propietario. Incluimos nuestra garantía estándar con este vehicle, para que pueda estar tranquilo con su compra. Pase por aqui o llámenos para obtener detalles específicos. Daniel Boone Agency Inc. está convenientemente ubicado cerca de Zirconia. A/C, PW, PL, Cruise, CD, Mileage: 122,348 mi $12,450

