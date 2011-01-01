2011 Chevrolet Malibu

Daniel Boone Agency

in Candler, NC

Rest assured, once you take this CHEVROLET MALIBU LS home you will know you've made a solid investment. Looking for a vehicle with only one previous owner? Let us help. Records show that this vehicle had only one owner that maintained this CHEVROLET MALIBU LS very well. The previous owner was a non-smoker, which is a definite plus. There is no evidence that this vehicle has ever been wrecked or had any body work done to it at all. Don't let the road dictate your drive, take control of it with this fine tuned suspension. A thorough inspection has shown this vehicle to be in tip-top condition with no need for any major mechanical work. Overall, the exterior is in really good shape with just a few insignificant blemishes in the finish that aren't even noticeable from a short distance. The interior is really quite clean and has no unsightly stains or rips anywhere to be found. Ask about getting a free AutoCheck report on this or any other vehicle that we have for sale. STANDARD WARRANTY coverage applies to this vehicle, and we would be more than happy to go over all that is covered in this package. If you're interested in our extended warranty options please don't hesitate to call or stop in to speak with a sales associate. We set this vehicle's price well below its BLUE BOOK value because we want it to move fast. It is only a matter of time before someone snags up this great deal. Come swing by today and check out this great deal, we are only minutes from Naples! ¿Buscas un vehículo con sólo un propietario anterior? Permitanos ayudarle. Los registros muestran que este el vehículo sólo tenía un dueño que mantuvo este Honda Accord muy bien. El dueño anterior no era un fumador, lo cual es una ventaja. No hay evidencia de que esta el vehículo ha sido chocado o ha tenido algún trabajo de enderezado y pintura en absoluto. No deje que la carretera dicte su manejo, tome el control con la afinada suspensión de este(BODY ESP) Una inspección minuciosa ha demostrado este el vehículo estaa en óptimas condiciones sin necesidad de trabajos importantes de mecánica. En general, el exterior está en muy buena forma con sólo unas insignificantes imperfecciones en el acabado que ni siquiera son perceptibles desde una distancia corta. El interior esta realmente muy limpio y no tiene manchas antiestéticas o rasgaduras en cualquier lugar que se puedan encuentrar. Pregunte acerca de la obtención de un informe AutoCheck gratis en este o en cualquier otro vehículo que tenemos a la venta. Cobertura de la garantía estándar se aplica a este vehicle, y que estariamos más que feliz de ir sobre todo lo que se cubre en este paquete. Fijamos el precio de este el vehículo muy por debajo de su valor de libro azul porque queremos que se mueva rápido. Es sólo una cuestión de tiempo antes de que alguien enganche esta gran oferta. Ven oscilación por hoy y echa un vistazo a esta gran oferta, ¡estamos a sólo minutos de Naples! A/C, PW, PL, Power Seats, Cruise, CD, Keyless, Mileage: 134,388 mi $6,422

