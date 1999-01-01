1999 Chevrolet Malibu

Daniel Boone Agency

in Candler, NC

This CHEVROLET MALIBU LS with 45k ORIGINAL MILES! is ready to roll today and is the perfect vehicle for you. It is a one-owner vehicle that has truly been well maintained. Rest assured knowing that this CHEVROLET MALIBU LS with 45k ORIGINAL MILES! has the low miles that you have been searching for with only 45,520 on the odometer. The interior of this beautiful CHEVROLET MALIBU LS with 45k ORIGINAL MILES! is completely smoke free. Anything meant to stand the test of time must first be built upon a solid foundation. Without a shred of doubt, we guarantee that this vehicle's foundation has not been compromised by any structural damage. The condition of the interior will have you believing that you just bought a brand new vehicle. Every major mechanical system has been inspected and found to be in good working order. The cosmetics of the exterior will reveal some very minor scuffs and blemishes in the finish but only under close examination. All in all, it is a very clean looking ride. Ask about getting a free AutoCheck report on this or any other vehicle that we have for sale. Don't be left in the dark with a purchase, we can shine some light by including our STANDARD WARRANTY on this vehicle. For more information, stop by or give us a call. Optional EXTENDED WARRANTIES are available for purchase upon request. Where your satisfaction is our #1 priority! Es un vehicle un propietario que ha sido verdaderamente bien cuidado. Tenga la seguridad de saber que este Honda Accord tiene pocas millas, lo que usted ha estado buscando con sólo 45,520 millas en el odómetro. El interior de este hermoso Honda Accord está completamente libre de humo. Cualquier cosa destinada a resistir el paso del tiempo primero debe construirse sobre una base sólida. Sin un ápice de duda, te garantizamos que la fundación de este vehículo no a sido comprometida por cualquier daño estructural. La condición del interior lo hara creer que usted acaba de comprar un nuevo el vehículo . Cada Sistema mecanico principal a sido inspeccionado y encontrado que esta en buen funcionamiento. El aspecto cosmetico del exterior revelarán algunos desgastes y rallones muy pequeños en el acabado, pero sólo en virtud de un examen minucioso. En definitiva, es un auto de aspecto muy limpio. Pregunte acerca de la obtención de un informe AutoCheck gratis en este o en cualquier otro vehículo que tenemos a la venta. No se quede en la oscuridad con una compra, podemos brillar un poco de luz al incluir nuestra garantía estándar en este vehicle. Para obtener más información, visitenos o llámenos. A/C, PW, PL, Power Seats, Cruise, CD, Keyless, Mileage: 45,520 mi $5,422

