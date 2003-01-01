2003 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD
Daniel Boone Agency
For Sale in Candler, NC
This CHEVROLET SILVERADO 2500HD LT 4WD is ready and waiting for you to take it home today. Humility is said to be a virtue. Well, you can leave that virtue at the door because the ferocious power of this CHEVROLET SILVERADO 2500HD LT 4WD's 6.6L V8 OHV 32V TURBO DIESEL engine is anything but humble. In addition, you can count on the rugged off-road suspension to take you places that others can only dream of. The drive train and other major mechanical systems are all confirmed to be in good shape and ready to hit the road. The exterior has some minor scuffs and blemishes but is free of rust, dings, or dents. While not totally new looking, the interior is quite nice and clean with no stains or tears in it and is very presentable. Priced to sell and way below BLUE BOOK, this one is going to move fast. Cash Buyers Welcome. Come In and Make A Deal! We are located only minutes from Cleveland! La humildad se dice que es una virtud. Bueno, puede dejar la virtud en la puerta porque el poder feroz del motor 6.6L V8 OHV 32V TURBO DIESEL de este Honda Accord es todo menos humilde. Además, usted puede contar en la escarpada suspensión todo terreno que lo llevará a lugares que otros sólo pueden soñar. El tren motriz y otros sistemas mecánicos principales están confirmados que estan en buena forma y listo para salir a la carretera. El exterior cuenta con algunas marcas y rasguños de menor importancia, pero esta libre de óxido, golpes o abolladuras. Si bien no se ve totalmente nuevo, el interior es bastante agradable y limpio, sin manchas o rasgones y es muy presentable. A buen precio y muy por debajo de BLUE BOOK, éste se va a mover rápido. Los compradores en efectivo Bienvenido, ¡Entrar y hacer un trato! ¡Estamos ubicados a pocos minutos de Cleveland! A/C, PW, PL, Power Seats, Cruise, Leather, Keyless, Mileage: 295,235 mi $11,950
828-665-0899