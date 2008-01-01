2008 Chevrolet Impala

Daniel Boone Agency

in Candler, NC

This CHEVROLET IMPALA LS is ready and waiting for you to take it home today. Our customer's safety is important to us. We guarantee that this vehicle has never suffered damage from a wreck. Become one with the road with the performance tuned suspension of this CHEVROLET IMPALA LS. The drive train and other major mechanical systems are all confirmed to be in good shape and ready to hit the road. Overall, the exterior is in really good shape with just a few insignificant blemishes in the finish that aren't even noticeable from a short distance. The interior shows only the slightest amount of wear and is in excellent overall condition. At Daniel Boone Agency Inc., we secure your confidence by running a AutoCheck report on every vehicle. Like with most of our inventory, a STANDARD WARRANTY applies to this vehicle. An optional extended warranty is available for added peace of mind. Priced to sell and way below BLUE BOOK, this one is going to move fast. With amazing deals at Daniel Boone Agency Inc., you will be sure to drive away smiling. We are conveniently located near Tuxedo. La seguridad de nuestros clientes es importante para nosotros. Le garantizamos que este vehículo no ha sufrido daños causados por un accidente. Conviértete en uno con la carretera con la suspensión de desempeño de este Honda Accord. El tren motriz y otros sistemas mecánicos principales están confirmados que estan en buena forma y listo para salir a la carretera. En general, el exterior está en muy buena forma con sólo unas insignificantes imperfecciones en el acabado que ni siquiera son perceptibles desde una distancia corta. El interior muestra sólo la más mínima cantidad de desgaste y está en excelente estado general. En Daniel Boone Agency Inc., aseguramos su confianza mediante la ejecución de un informe de AutoCheck en cada vehículo. Al igual que con la mayoría de nuestro inventario, una garantía estándar se aplica a este vehicle. A buen precio y muy por debajo de BLUE BOOK, éste se va a mover rápido. Con ofertas increíbles en Daniel Boone Agency Inc., usted estará seguro para ahuyentar sonriendo. Estamos convenientemente ubicados cerca de Tuxedo. A/C, PW, PL, Power Seats, Cruise, CD, Keyless, Mileage: 156,191 mi $4,366

