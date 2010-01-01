2010 Chevrolet Impala

Daniel Boone Agency

in Candler, NC

This CHEVROLET IMPALA LT is ready to roll today and is the perfect vehicle for you. Grip the road like never before with this sports tuned suspension. We have checked and double checked all of the major mechanical systems and know they are in great shape and waiting for you to drive it. Overall, the exterior is in really good shape with just a few insignificant blemishes in the finish that aren't even noticeable from a short distance. The interior shows only the slightest amount of wear and is in excellent overall condition. We also provide a free AutoCheck report on this and every car we sell assuring you of complete satisfaction when buying a car from us. Our STANDARD WARRANTY on this vehicle covers the drive train and more. Call us today or stop by for specific details. For added security, an extended warranty is available. Ask a sales associate for details. If you trust BLUE BOOK's pricing then you better believe the fact that we have priced this vehicle below its BLUE BOOK means it won't stay on our lot long. Act today! We are only minutes away from Flat Rock, stop by and visit us today. Agarre la carretera como nunca antes con la afinada suspensión deportiva de esteel vehículo . Hemos verificado y comprobado con minuciosidad todos los principales sistemas mecánicos y sabemos que están en gran forma y esperando a que lo conduzca. En general, el exterior está en muy buena forma con sólo unas insignificantes imperfecciones en el acabado que ni siquiera son perceptibles desde una distancia corta. El interior muestra sólo la más mínima cantidad de desgaste y está en excelente estado general. También proporcionamos un informe AutoCheck gratis en este y todos los coches que vendemos asegurando su completa satisfacción en la compra de un coche de nosotros. Nuestra garantía estándar en este vehicle cubre el tren de manejo y más. Llámenos hoy mismo o visítenos para obtener detalles específicos. Si confía en la fijación de precios de BLUE BOOK entonces es mejor creer el hecho de que hemos fijado el precio de este el vehículo por debajo del libro LIBRO AZUL significa que no se quedará en nuestro lote por mucho tiempo. ¡Actúe hoy mismo! Estamos a sólo minutos de distancia del Flat Rock, paramos y visítenos hoy. A/C, PW, PL, Power Seats, Cruise, CD, Keyless, Mileage: 160,434 mi $4,988

