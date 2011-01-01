2011 Chevrolet Equinox

Daniel Boone Agency

in Candler, NC

This CHEVROLET EQUINOX 1LT AWD is reliable and stylish. It will ease your mind knowing you are making a great investment. Plus, even better! There aren't any smoke odors because the previous owner was a non-smoker. Under the hood of this vehicle rests a fuel efficient 2.4L L4 DOHC 16V engine that works to keep your wallet closed. If you require superior ground clearance and an off-road style suspension, then this baby is for you. All the major mechanical systems under the hood have been inspected and are confirmed to be mechanically sound. Aside from the usual wear and tear, the exterior is first-rate. Given that this is a used vehicle, the interior is really in very good shape with no rips, tears or stains to be had anywhere in it. Ask about getting a free AutoCheck report on this or any other vehicle that we have for sale. An optional extended warranty is available for added peace of mind. GUARANTEED FINANCING for all types of credit. Call today for more information. With amazing deals at Daniel Boone Agency Inc., you will be sure to drive away smiling. We are conveniently located near Fletcher. Además, ¡aún mejor! No hay olores de humo, porque el dueño anterior no era un fumador. Bajo el capó de este el vehículo descansa un motor 2.4L L4 DOHC 16V eficiente de combustible que trabaja para mantener su cartera cerrada. Si usted requiere superior distancia al suelo y una suspensión de estilo todo terreno, entonces este bebé es para usted. Todos los principales sistemas mecánicos bajo el capó se han inspeccionado y se confirmó que esta en buenas condiciones mecánicas. Aparte de el desgaste usual, el exterior esta de primer plano. Teniendo en cuenta que este es un el vehículo usado, el interior esta realmente en muy buena forma, sin rasgaduras, roturas o manchas que hubiese tenido en cualquier lugar. Pregunte acerca de la obtención de un informe AutoCheck gratis en este o en cualquier otro vehículo que tenemos a la venta. GARANTÍA DE FINANCIAMIENTO para todos los tipos de crédito. Llame hoy para más información. Con ofertas increíbles en Daniel Boone Agency Inc., usted estará seguro para ahuyentar sonriendo. Estamos convenientemente ubicados cerca de Fletcher. A/C, PW, PL, Power Seats, Cruise, CD, AWD, Keyless, Mileage: 147,039 mi $9,950

