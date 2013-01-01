2013 Chevrolet Equinox

Daniel Boone Agency

in Candler, NC

Looking for a family vehicle? This CHEVROLET EQUINOX 1LT AWD is great for kids and adults. Want that 'new car' smell? This vehicle still has it, because it has never been smoked in. Worried about getting stuck with a wrecked vehicle? Not this CHEVROLET EQUINOX 1LT AWD and we can guarantee it! Have fun enjoying the great outdoors with this off-road suspension. We have checked and double checked all of the major mechanical systems and know they are in great shape and waiting for you to drive it. Appearance can mean a lot. This exterior is free of rust, dents, and dings but does have some minor blemishes barely noticeable to the naked eye. The interior shows only the slightest amount of wear and is in excellent overall condition. Wondering how many owners this vehicle has had? Don't take our word for it, simply read the AutoCheck One Owner report. Don't be left in the dark with a purchase, we can shine some light by including our STANDARD WARRANTY on this vehicle. For more information, stop by or give us a call. As with all our vehicles that we sell, this one has an optional extended warranty available. See a salesman for more information. We set this vehicle's price well below its BLUE BOOK value because we want it to move fast. It is only a matter of time before someone snags up this great deal. With amazing deals at Daniel Boone Agency Inc., you will be sure to drive away smiling. We are conveniently located near East Flat Rock. ¿Quieres el 'olor a auto Nuevo'? Esta el vehículo todavía lo tiene, porque nunca se ha fumado en el. ¿Preocupado por quedarse con un el vehículo que a sido destrozado? No este Honda Accord y ¡podemos garantizarlo! Diviértete disfrutando del aire libre con este el vehículo suspensión todo terreno. Hemos verificado y comprobado con minuciosidad todos los principales sistemas mecánicos y sabemos que están en gran forma y esperando a que lo conduzca. La apariencia puede significar mucho. Este exterior está libre de óxido, abolladuras y golpes, pero tiene algunos defectos de menor importancia apenas perceptibles a simple vista. El interior muestra sólo la más mínima cantidad de desgaste y está en excelente estado general. ¿Se pregunta cuantos propietarios ha tenido este el vehículo ? No tome nuestra palabra para ello, simplemente lea el informe AutoCheck Un Dueño. No se quede en la oscuridad con una compra, podemos brillar un poco de luz al incluir nuestra garantía estándar en este vehicle. Para obtener más información, visitenos o llámenos. Fijamos el precio de este el vehículo muy por debajo de su valor de libro azul porque queremos que se mueva rápido. Es sólo una cuestión de tiempo antes de que alguien enganche esta gran oferta. Con ofertas increíbles en Daniel Boone Agency Inc., usted estará seguro para ahuyentar sonriendo. Estamos convenientemente ubicados cerca de East Flat Rock. A/C, PW, PL, Power Seats, Cruise, CD, AWD, Keyless, Mileage: 109,993 mi $13,988

