2003 Chevrolet Corvette
For Sale in Asheville, NC
2 owner 50th Anniversary Corvette in excellent condition, all original, no modifications. No damage, no paintwork, Carfax Certified. 83k miles. One owner till March of 2017. Options include 2 targa removable roof panels ($1200), Polished Aluminum Wheels ($1295), 12 disc remote CD changer ($600), and 6 speed manual transmission ($915). LS 1engine rated at 350 hp runs great and transmission shifts smoothly.Car is Medium Spiral Gray Metallic and is flawless, no dings, no scratches, garage kept. Black interior is excellent with Lloyds custom mats, Hurst shift ball (original shift knob included) and auto dual temp control. AC is cold and all electronics work well. Auto dimming mirrors, Heads-up display, power 6 way sport seats, and all power options.. Bought new in Spartanburg, S.C. and I have the original window sticker, build sheet, dealer brochure and owners manual to go with car. Always dealer maintained at required intervals and car needs absolutely nothing. No joy rides allowed. Serious buyers can call or text for appointment to view.Thanks. $18,900 OBO