2007 Buick Lucerne

Daniel Boone Agency

in Candler, NC

This BUICK LUCERNE CXL V6 is one that you really need to take out for a test drive to appreciate. Rest assured knowing that this BUICK LUCERNE CXL V6 has the low miles that you have been searching for with only 85,392 on the odometer. For you non-smokers out there, the ash tray is whistle clean because it has been smoke free since it was new. Safety is at the top of every vehicle buyer's list, and we here at Daniel Boone Agency Inc. will verify that this vehicle has never been in a wreck of any kind. You've heard of the old saying, Everything but the kitchen sink? Well, to be fair, there simply wasn't room for anything else on this fully equipped BUICK LUCERNE CXL V6. All the major mechanical systems under the hood have been inspected and are confirmed to be mechanically sound. The cosmetics of the exterior will reveal some very minor scuffs and blemishes in the finish but only under close examination. All in all, it is a very clean looking ride. As with any used vehicle, a certain level of depreciation is expected but the interior of this vehicle is still in beautiful condition. We also provide a free AutoCheck report on this and every car we sell assuring you of complete satisfaction when buying a car from us. This vehicle comes with a STANDARD WARRANTY covering the drive train and more. Call or stop by for more information. Still not sure? Ask about our extended warranty. We believe in saving our customers money. That's why this vehicle has been set below the BLUE BOOK value to help. Cash Buyers Welcome. Come In and Make A Deal! We are located only minutes from Edneyville! Tenga la seguridad de saber que este Honda Accord tiene pocas millas, lo que usted ha estado buscando con sólo 85,392 millas en el odómetro. Para los no fumadores por ahí, el cenicero esta rechinantemente limpio porque ha estado libre de humo, desde que era nuevo. La seguridad esta en la parte superior de la lista de todos los compradores de vehículos, y nosotros aquí en Daniel Boone Agency Inc. verificaremos que este el vehículo nunca ha estado en un accidente de cualquier tipo. Usted ha oído el viejo dicho, ¿Todo menos el fregadero de la cocina? Bueno, para ser justos, simplemente no había espacio para nada más en este Honda Accord totalmente equipado. Todos los principales sistemas mecánicos bajo el capó se han inspeccionado y se confirmó que esta en buenas condiciones mecánicas. El aspecto cosmetico del exterior revelarán algunos desgastes y rallones muy pequeños en el acabado, pero sólo en virtud de un examen minucioso. En definitiva, es un auto de aspecto muy limpio. Como con cualquier vehículo usado, se espera un cierto nivel de depreciación pero el interior de este el vehículo todavía está en perfectas condiciones. También proporcionamos un informe AutoCheck gratis en este y todos los coches que vendemos asegurando su completa satisfacción en la compra de un coche de nosotros. Esta vehicle viene con una garantía estándar cubre el tren de manejo y más. Llame o visite para más información. Creemos en el ahorro de dinero a nuestros clientes. Es por eso que este el vehículo se ha fijado por debajo del valor de libro azul para ayudar. Los compradores en efectivo Bienvenido, ¡Entrar y hacer un trato! ¡Estamos ubicados a pocos minutos de Edneyville! A/C, PW, PL, Power Seats, Cruise, CD, Leather, Keyless, Mileage: 85,392 mi $7,722

