2009 Buick LaCrosse

Daniel Boone Agency

in Candler, NC

Feel right at home behind the wheel of this BUICK LACROSSE CX with 41K ORIGNAL MILES. An odometer that reads 41,657 miles speaks for itself. This LACROSSE CX with 41K ORIGNAL MILES has been well maintained with a long, healthy life ahead of it. The previous owner was a non-smoker, which is a definite plus. The body is perfect and straight as a pin and has never been wrecked. The interior is in perfect condition without a spot on it anywhere. The drive train and other major mechanical systems are all confirmed to be in good shape and ready to hit the road. The cosmetics of the exterior will reveal some very minor scuffs and blemishes in the finish but only under close examination. All in all, it is a very clean looking ride. If you're still not 100% sure, we have no issue providing you with a AutoCheck report. Our STANDARD WARRANTY on this vehicle covers the drive train and more. Call us today or stop by for specific details. Optional EXTENDED WARRANTIES are available for purchase upon request. Are you a bargain shopper? We have a deal for you. This vehicle is beneath the BLUE BOOK value. With amazing deals at Daniel Boone Agency Inc., you will be sure to drive away smiling. We are conveniently located near Slater. Un odómetro que lee 41,657 millas habla por sí mismo. Este Accord ha sido bien mantenido con una larga y saludable vida por delante. El dueño anterior no era un fumador, lo cual es una ventaja. El cuerpo es perfecto y recto como un pasador y nunca ha sido chocado. El interior está en perfecto estado y sin una mancha en cualquier lugar. El tren motriz y otros sistemas mecánicos principales están confirmados que estan en buena forma y listo para salir a la carretera. El aspecto cosmetico del exterior revelarán algunos desgastes y rallones muy pequeños en el acabado, pero sólo en virtud de un examen minucioso. En definitiva, es un auto de aspecto muy limpio. Sabemos Que Este el vehículo es una increíble oferta, Pero si todavia No Estás 100% Seguro, no TENEMOS NINGUN Problema en proporcionale un Informe de AutoCheck. Nuestra garantía estándar en este vehicle cubre el tren de manejo y más. Llámenos hoy mismo o visítenos para obtener detalles específicos. ¿Es usted un comprador de ofertas? Tenemos una oferta para usted. Esta el vehículo está debajo del valor de libro azul. Con ofertas increíbles en Daniel Boone Agency Inc., usted estará seguro para ahuyentar sonriendo. Estamos convenientemente ubicados cerca de Slater. A/C, PW, PL, Power Seats, Cruise, CD, Keyless, Mileage: 41,657 mi $9,350

