2010 Buick Enclave

Daniel Boone Agency

in Candler, NC

This BUICK ENCLAVE CX AWD is one that you really need to take out for a test drive to appreciate. For you non-smokers out there, the ash tray is whistle clean because it has been smoke free since it was new. Worried about getting stuck with a wrecked vehicle? Not this BUICK ENCLAVE CX AWD and we can guarantee it! Take the road least traveled with this formidable off-road suspension. Our inspection of this vehicle confirms that all major mechanical features are in great shape and ready to go. The cosmetics of the exterior will reveal some very minor scuffs and blemishes in the finish but only under close examination. All in all, it is a very clean looking ride. This interior has wear but is 'cleaner than a whistle' with no stains, tears, or rips. AutoCheck? Not an issue. We supply a free report with all of our vehicles. We have an optional extended warranty program available for an incredibly low price. Don't hesitate to ask. Priced to sell and way below BLUE BOOK, this one is going to move fast. Come swing by today and check out this great deal, we are only minutes from Bat Cave! Para los no fumadores por ahí, el cenicero esta rechinantemente limpio porque ha estado libre de humo, desde que era nuevo. ¿Preocupado por quedarse con un el vehículo que a sido destrozado? No este Honda Accord y ¡podemos garantizarlo! Tome el camino menos viajado con la formidable suspensión todo terreno de este el vehículo. Nuestra inspección de este el vehículo confirma que todas las grandes características mecánicas están en gran forma y listo para funcionar. El aspecto cosmetico del exterior revelarán algunos desgastes y rallones muy pequeños en el acabado, pero sólo en virtud de un examen minucioso. En definitiva, es un auto de aspecto muy limpio. Este interior tiene desgaste pero esta 'más limpio que una patena', sin manchas, roturas o rasgaduras. ¿Quiere un AutoCheck? ¡No hay problema! Suministramos un informe gratuito con todos nuestros vehículos. A buen precio y muy por debajo de BLUE BOOK, éste se va a mover rápido. Ven oscilación por hoy y echa un vistazo a esta gran oferta, ¡estamos a sólo minutos de Bat Cave! A/C, PW, PL, Power Seats, Cruise, CD, AWD, Mileage: 117,126 mi $10,450

