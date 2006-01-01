2006 BMW X3
Daniel Boone Agency
For Sale in Candler, NC
Rest assured, once you take this BMW X3 3.0I home you will know you've made a solid investment. If you like to take your vehicles out for a rough off-road trek then this BMW X3 3.0I is perfect for you as it is ready off the lot to do some serious adventuring. Why not be pampered by your vehicle? This vehicle has all of the comforts that you could want. Get all the power, safety, and convenience rolled into one with this BMW X3 3.0I. Enjoy your new ride knowing the interior could pass a 'white glove' test as it has been well cared and has no damage or stains. A thorough inspection has shown this vehicle to be in tip-top condition with no need for any major mechanical work. Aside from the usual wear and tear, the exterior is first-rate. AutoCheck? Not an issue. We supply a free report with all of our vehicles. Where your satisfaction is our #1 priority! Si te gusta llevar tus vehículos por una áspera caminata fuera de la carretera, entonces este Honda Accord es perfecto para usted, ya que está preparado saliendo del lote para tener algunas grandes aventuras. ¿Por qué no ser mimado por su vehículo? Esta el vehículo tiene todas las comodidades que usted pueda desear. Obtenga toda la potencia, seguridad y comodidad, empaquetado todo en uno con este Honda Accord. Disfrute de su nuevo auto conociendo que el interior podría pasar una prueba de 'guante blanco', ya que ha sido bien cuidado y no tiene daños o manchas. Una inspección minuciosa ha demostrado este el vehículo estaa en óptimas condiciones sin necesidad de trabajos importantes de mecánica. Aparte de el desgaste usual, el exterior esta de primer plano. ¿Quiere un AutoCheck? ¡No hay problema! Suministramos un informe gratuito con todos nuestros vehículos. A/C, PW, PL, Power Seats, Cruise, CD, Leather, Sunroof, AWD, Keyless, Mileage: 135,634 mi $9,850
828-665-0899