1983 BMW 320
For Sale in Asheville, NC
Great chance to own a classic. This was the last year BMW made the E21 320i series. I am the 3rd owner. It stays in my garage. Body in great condition. Very little rust. Engine and transmission in very good running condition. Could easily be a daily driver. Interior is in good shape, but is ready for an update. Cloth upholstery is clean with no rips. Previous owner had it painted very close to original color (lapisblau). Tires in excellent shape, 2 on the back are new., Color: Blue, Drive Type: 2WD, Fuel Type: Gasoline, Transmission: Manual, Engine Size: 1.8, Doors: 2, Seats: 4 $3,200